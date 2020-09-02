India-Bound 2021 Audi Q2 Facelift Breaks Cover With Host Of Changes

While the Q2 facelift will only be available with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine at the time of its launch, Audi says new petrol and diesel powertrains will be introduced later

Audi has taken the wraps off the 2021 Q2 facelift in Europe, with bookings set to commence this month itself. While the German carmaker has updated the car’s design, it also comes with a new powertrain. What hasn’t changed is the fact that the Q2 remains the company’s smallest SUV offering in its global line-up.

Talking about its design, the Q2 facelift gets a lower set single-frame grille up front, which makes the car appear wider. The grille features a new polygon design which looks similar to the new rear diffuser insert. The air intakes at the front have also been redesigned, and the higher models will be getting three slits between the bonnet and the grille – a design that is inspired by the Quattro rally car.

LED headlamps are now offered as standard, while the top-end trims will be getting Matrix LED adaptive units, as well as dynamic turn indicators at the back. Inside the cabin, the 2021 Q2 gets a new gear-lever, restyled air vents, as well as new material options. It also now comes with four-way adjustable front seats as standard.

An electronic bootlid, smartphone compatibility, rear parking sensors and cruise control are standard across the entire range. Additionally, the range-topping trims will get an 8.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be controlled via a rotary dial or voice recognition, a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, as well as a driving mode selector.

At the time of the launch, the Q2 will be offered with a sole 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a maximum power output of 150 PS, and a 250 Nm peak torque rating. The engine will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 7-speed auto. Audi also said that two additional petrol and two diesel powertrains will be made available at a later date.

The Q2 facelift will be priced at around €25,000 in Germany, which converts to Rs 21.75 lakh (approx.) in Indian currency. Audi will more likely bring the facelifted Q2 SUV to the Indian market in the coming months or in early 2021, and the company’s most affordable SUV offering could be priced at Rs. 30-40 lakh in the country.