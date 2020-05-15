India-Bound 2020 Suzuki Swift Facelift Officially Unveiled

2020 Suzuki Swift facelift gets subtle exterior changes in Japan and it could make its way into India early next year

The fourth generation Swift made its way into Japan before reaching other models including India in December 2016. The lightweight Heartect platform based hatchback has finally received a facelift after three and a half year tenure to stretch its lifespan further. Just as the previous model, the facelifted Swift is also available with two different front grille options.

Along with two grille designs (one with horizontal slats and the other with honeycomb pattern), a couple of front bumper options are also part of the package. It must be noted that the facelifted Swift does not boast evolutionary changes but subtle updates to keep the hatchback refresh for new customers. The honeycomb grille is more prominent this time with chrome strip while the different grille has updated diamond pattern.

While the front bumper does not get any major revision, the newly designed alloy wheels add to the sportiness of the hatchback. The interior remains the same as the outgoing model and in Japan, the facelift is offered in XG, RS, Hybrid MG, Hybrid RS and Hybrid SZ variants. Customers have the option to choose between four two-tone colour choices that look highly attractive.

In overseas markets, the 2020 Suzuki Swift will be sold with hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrain choices with different ‘Hybrid’ badge designs. The top-spec Hybrid SZ comes with a full-hybrid powertrain while the Hybrid MG and Hybrid RS will be retailed with a 48 V mild-hybrid system that was displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida in early February.

These minor updates can be expected to arrive on India shores later this year or in early 2021 with no powertrain changes. Recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Dzire facelift with revisions to the front fascia and a new engine. It is priced between Rs. 5.89 lakh for the entry-level LXi trim and it goes up to Rs. 8.80 lakh for the range-topping ZXi+ AGS (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The 2020 Dzire uses a new 1.2-litre Dual Jet K-series Dual VVT four-cylinder petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. It develops 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm as in the Baleno. The powertrain boasts higher compression ratio, cooled EGR system and piston cooling jet for better engine efficiency and reduced friction.