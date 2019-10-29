India-Bound 2020 Skoda Octavia RS Leaked Online Ahead Of Debut

The performance-based 2020 Skoda Octavia RS gets cosmetic updates that set it apart from the outgoing model

The next-generation Octavia has been one of the long sought after models from the Czech Republican automaker and it was leaked online revealing all the necessary changes we would want to know. The 2020 Skoda Octavia is expected to launch in India sometime next year and Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing at Skoda Auto India, recently tweeted that four new models/facelifts are in the pipeline for 2020.

We expect the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia to be a part of the lineup alongside the Karoq that will slot below the Kodiaq. However, the first product based on India 2.0 project will arrive only in the middle of 2021 as a mid-size SUV is firmly on the cards with high local content and it sits on the modular MQB A0 IN platform customised to local needs.

Skoda introduced the performance-based RS version of the Octavia in India back in 2017 initially and it became a huge hit as the first lot of 300 units were sold in no time and the company had to bring in another 200 units to address the demands of the consumers. The next-gen Octavia will more likely get the same treatment for India and a leaked image has appeared on the internet revealing updates.

As predicted, the global-spec Skoda Octavia RS or vRS gets cosmetic updates. The front fascia comes equipped with a set of new LED headlamps having a sharper stance. The front bumper is also redesigned while the grille gains full-black treatment to elevate the overall design theme of the hardcore 2020 Skoda Octavia RS.

Skoda’s engineers appear to have worked on improving the aesthetics as well as aerodynamics of the upcoming model. The black treatment goes as far as the splitter, foglamp housing and side skirts while the newly designed alloy wheels look emphatic with contrast red brake callipers. The rear will also get styling updates to go in line with the changes up front.

The interior of the 2020 Skoda Octavia RS should get contrast highlights, RS badge, black cabin theme, Alcantara seats and a large touchscreen infotainment system. The all-important performance details are still a mystery but the existing 2.0-litre turbo TSI petrol engine could produce more than 245 horsepower, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.