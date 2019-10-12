India-Bound 2020 Isuzu D-Max Unveiled With Big Exterior & Interior Changes

2020 Isuzu D-Max comes with a range of cosmetic, interior and mechanical updates along with a new automatic transmission

The wait for an all-new D-Max is finally over as Isuzu has revealed the next-generation model. Replacing the existing model in global scenes that has been running for more than eight years, the 2020 Isuzu D-Max comes with a variety of exterior and interior changes to make a strong impact and carry over the success of its predecessor. It will be offered in Regular Cab, Space Cab, and Crew Cab variants.

The 2020 D-Max will be manufactured in Thailand where it will go on sale in the coming 19th. On the outside, it adorns, as we previously showed, a sharper front fascia with a larger front grille, sleeker LED headlamps with U-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, newly designed front and rear bumpers, more pronounced dual LED tail lamps, more striking fog lamps with new housing, sporty cuts and creases, masculine wheel arches, numerous subtle black trims and so on.

The new Isuzu D-Max will also give rise to the next generation Mazda BT-50 pickup truck. As for the interior, the popular model gets a thorough overhaul with more modern and advanced features. It is equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, new V-shaped centre console, more upmarket buttons and steering wheel with mounted controls.

Other highlights include a 4.2-inch digital instrumentation display, more comfortable front seats on crew cab versions, embossed and texturized surfaces in top-spec models and so on. The Japanese manufacturer has utilised high tensile steel plates for achieving lighter yet 20 per cent more rigid body construction. Additionally, the rooftop has been reinforced and the loading platform can be extended based on customers’ requirements.

Isuzu has claimed that the anti-corrosion capability of the 2020 D-Max has improved by a greater extent and it has fording depth of 800 mm. A suite of powertrain options will be made available based on the markets and it includes two updated turbocharged diesel engines. The base 1.9-litre four-cylinder unit kicks out 150 PS at 3,500 rpm and 350 Nm between 1,800 and 2,600 rpm.

It is the motor that will be sold in the BSVI era as Isuzu is expected to launch the new model sometime later next year or in 2021 as it only received noticeable updates recently in India. The 3.-litre diesel, on the other hand, is more powerful by developing 190 PS at 3,600 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,600-2,600 rpm. As standard, a six-speed manual transmission will be offered.

However, the 1.9-litre gains a newly developed automatic gearbox with downsized torque converter and lock-up clutch integrated with wide-angle damper for better response and fuel efficiency. The 4×4 variant now sets a single lighter aluminium propeller shaft and electromagnetic rear diff lock to enhance off-roading characteristics.

The mechanical changes to the brakes, steering and suspension are said to further improve the handling abilities of the new D-Max.

2020 Isuzu D-Max Images