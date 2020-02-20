India-Bound 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed

2020 Hyundai Solaris for Russia (or Verna as we know) gets several cosmetic and interior updates and is offered in four variants

Hyundai’s Russian division has officially unveiled the updated Solaris or Verna as we know in India in flesh and it features a range of cosmetic and interior updates. On the outside, the 2020 Hyundai Solaris comes with notable changes and they are expected to be implemented on the India-bound model arriving sometime during the course of this year.

The Verna received a major makeover in China last year but the facelifted Russian Solaris could be more to the reality of what could pan out for India. The exterior comprises of a sleeker front fascia with blackened grille that has become wider. The redesigned grille is complimented by new LED headlights and a brand new bumper section with revised fog lamp housing and air inlet.

While the basic silhouette of the Verna remains identical as the outgoing model, there is a new set of alloy wheels to boast about and the rear end gets restyled bumper, updated LED tail lamps with new graphics, sporty faux diffuser and so on. Just as the exterior, the interior gains new bits and pieces such as an updated dashboard comprising of central AC vents.

The cabin has become more upmarket courtesy of the use of high quality materials and finishes and there is a large eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system sitting in the middle. It is not as premium as the Verna sold in China but has its own set of improvements. Powered and heated seats up front, automatic engine start, four-speaker premium audio system and so on.

On the safety front, the facelifted 2020 Hyundai Solaris or Verna comes with dual airbags as standard, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Traction Control, emergency call device, height-adjustable driver seat, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System among a host of driver-assistive safety technologies.

In Russia, the Solaris takes power from a 1.4-litre engine producing 100 PS and 132 Nm while the 1.6-litre unit kicks out 123 PS and 151 Nm. Both are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed AT is offered as an option.