India-Bound 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Officially Unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled the facelifted version of the Verna at the ongoing 2019 CMS (Chengdu Auto Show) and it will be introduced in India sometime in 2020. The India-spec Verna is expected to carry a slightly modified exterior as has generally been the case compared to the Chinese model with less flashy and more subtle nature enhancing the overall visual dynamism.

Compared to the existing Indian model, the 2020 Verna facelift gets wider hexagonal grille, thicker multiple horizontal chrome slats, newly designed bumper eliminating fog lamps, redesigned narrower headlamps with sweptback styling and new lower bumper with wider central air inlet and aggressive chrome finish. 2020 Verna facelift’s dimensions also changed as it measures 4,405 mm in length, 1,720 mm in width, 1,455 mm in height and 2,600 mm in wheelbase.

The side profile looks almost identical to the Verna sold domestically including the roofline while the new sedan wears sportier alloy wheels as seen in the latest ix25 or India-bound Creta in an appealing design and it may as well reach India. But we reserve the judgment until we see them on roads.

The rear end has received updated tail lamp cluster than now connects from side to side. The basic flowing design looks a little stretched and the lower portion of the bumper is brand new with chrome detailing. Overall, the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift is influenced by the design of the bigger Lafesta sedan that debuted in Beijing last year in some way.

It does not appear to have any dimensional changes to allow more interior room for the occupants. The interior adorns its share of changes with bigger touchscreen infotainment and other subtle premium touches – most of them are not known yet. As for the powertrain, a 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol engines are used in the Chinese market.

However, our domestic customers will get the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units that debuted in the Seltos and be plonked on to the second-gen Creta early next year with BSVI compliance. A CVT automatic transmission in the high-end variants cannot be ruled out either.

