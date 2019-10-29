2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Boasts Striking Exterior, New Pics

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift gets updated exterior and interior while the engines will be BSVI compliant upon arrival

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has the Verna competing in the C-segment for sedans for several years now with good level of success. However, the overall popularity of the segment has certainly faded away, perhaps due to the arrival of the advanced mid size SUVs.

All the car makers in the country are preparing to unleash their BSVI compliant models while Maruti Suzuki has been doing it for months. They will be using this opportunity to substantially upgrade some of the key models as well. Hyundai is expected to do so with the Verna with the advent of a facelifted model.

The South Korean auto major debuted the revised Verna at the Chengdu Motor Show in China and it could be the very model reaching India mostly during the course of 2020. The fresh set of images showed here reiterates how good a looker the sedan has been.

On the outside, the updated Hyundai Verna adorns design cues taken from the latest crop of sedans sold globally such as the Sonata and even the facelifted Elantra. It comes with sportier exterior having sharper and wider cascading front grille alongside chrome garnish and bigger headlights.

The multiple horizontal slats, slick bumper section, highly aggressive diamond cut wheels, newly designed trunk and horizontal LED tail lamp cluster joined by a strip as in the next-gen Creta, repositioned license plate, faux diffuser, vertical reflectors, premium aluminium satin trim and so on are other highlighting design features.

Just as the plethora of exterior changes, the bigger Verna gets a range of interior updates. It uses a larger touchscreen infotainment system, new steering wheel with mounted controls, updated dashboard and restyled AC vents as well and could offer wireless charging in the top-spec variants.

The China-spec version features a 1.4-litre Petrol engine. As for India, the existing engines could be carried forward with BSVI compliance or a brand new lineup boasting a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine from Kia Seltos could be employed with manual and automatic transmission options.