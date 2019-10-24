India-Bound 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift – All You Need To Know

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift is expected to launch in India in the second half of next year with a new engine lineup complying to BSVI norms

Hyundai will be debuting the facelifted version of the Verna in the Chinese market on the 30th of October and it has already made its global premiere at the 2019 Chengdu Motor Show last month. It comes with updated exterior and interior compared to the outgoing model and the changes could be carried forward into the India-spec version.

The South Korean auto major has been selling the Verna for several years in the Indian market. It is one of the popular models within the domestic portfolio but the segment itself has been facing declining sales figures for more than a year. The facelifted Verna could help Hyundai to garner more customers and is expected to launch locally sometime next year.

Hyundai will be introducing the second generation Creta mostly in the early parts of 2020 while a brand new Xcent and Elite i20 are also in the pipeline. The facelifted Verna could follow their launches. The China-spec Hyundai Verna features a sharper exterior making it sportier than ever before. The design elements like cascading front grille, slimmer headlamps and LED DRLs, new front bumper are major highlights.

The front grille has prominent multi-slated elements finished in chrome and the aggressive fog lamp housing may be toned down for India. The lower grille section possesses wider central airdam. While no big changes have been implemented on the sides, it is hard to miss the precision cut alloy wheels and at the rear, the wraparound LED tail lamps and new tailgate enhance the visual presence.

The interior has also been subjected to several revisions and it boasts features like an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging facility, Blue Link interface, silver touches on the steering wheel, AC vents and centre console for a more upmarket look.

As for the powertrain, a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with BSVI compliance found in the Kia Seltos will be available. The former produces 115 PS and 144 Nm while the latter kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm in the mid-size SUV.

The same powertrain lineup will also feature in the 2020 Creta and they will be mated to either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. It is yet to be seen whether the mild hybrid system will be offered in India or not. The China-bound Verna will use a 1.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.