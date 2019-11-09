India-Bound 2020 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Walkaround Video From EICMA

2020 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 could be showcased at the India Bike Week (IBW) early next year before going on sale

The KTM-owned Husqvarna brand made its presence felt at the ongoing 2019 EICM show in Milan, Italy by showcasing updated motorcycles as well as new concepts. Chief among which the India-bound Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 were also on display giving us a thorough glimpse of what is about to come.

For 2020, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and its Svartpilen sibling get subtle updates as new paint schemes have been introduced. The subframe has been made 40 mm longer allowing for a longer seat this time around. Our details video of the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401explains all the details you need to know about the motorcycle.

Having already been spotted testing, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is expected to have several changes compared to the global versions to keep the costs in check. They could come in the form of similarly styled alloy wheels seen in the KTM Duke 390, as after all the 401 twins are based on the popular naked streetfighter.

It is yet unknown how Husqvarna will price the Vitpilen 401 in the domestic market and we expect it not to undercut the Duke 390 despite local production at Bajaj’s Chakan plant near Pune. Features like grab rails and saree guard will be part of the package for India. Moreover, the 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine will be BSVI compliant upon arrival.

KTM will launch the 390 Adventure in India as it is the first country to receive the smallest dual-purpose adventure motorcycle within the Austrian brand’s portfolio. It will more likely undercut the pricing of the BMW G310 GS and Kawasaki Versys X-300 as around Rs. 3 lakh could be targetted to lure in customers.

The 390 Adv will more likely debut domestically at the 2019 India Bike Week in early December and since it is a huge gathering of bikers and biking enthusiasts, Husqvarna could bring in the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 as well and we will keep you posted on that if any confirmation is announced.