India-Bound 2020 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Unveiled at EICMA 2019

The Vitpilen 401 uses suspension setup sourced from WP and the same 373cc, single-cylinder unit that powers the KTM 390 Duke

Husqvarna showcased India bound, KTM 390 Duke based Vitpilen 401 at the EICMA 2019 motorcycle show. The upcoming motorcycle was spotted more than once while testing on the Indian roads and will be sold via the KTM dealerships.

The Vitpilen 401 is based on the 390 Duke platform and uses the same chassis, powertrain, braking and suspension hardware. Although the bike showcased at the EICMA 2019 featured spoke wheels shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. However, the test mule spotted in India was fitted with alloy wheels lifted directly from the 390 Duke.

The alloy wheels were wrapped with block pattern tyres from MRF which has been specially made for the motorcycle. The European spec motorcycle showcased at the EICMA gets a different styled tyre hugger at the rear integrated with side turn indicators. While the test mule spotted in India was fitted with a different tyre hugger and saree guard. The rear turn indicators too changed their position and are now positioned near the rear LED taillamp area.

The Vitpilen 401 showcased at EICMA 2019 also misses out on the rear grab rail bar but the test mule spotted in India featured a pillion grab rail. The Vitpilen 401 is powered by the same 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor that powers the KTM 390 Duke.

The engine paired to a six-speed gearbox produces 43.5 ps of peak power and 37 Nm of peak torque. The six-speed gearbox also gets a slipper clutch as standard. The Vitpilen 401 depends on an upside-down telescopic unit at the front and monoshock setup at the rear sourced from WP.

The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 320 mm disc brake at the front and 230mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as a standard for the safety of the rider. The Vitpilen 401 cafe racer is likely to be priced at Rs 3.00 lakh – Rs 3.20 lakh (ex-showroom) when it finally launches in India.