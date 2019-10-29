While we are still dark on details about the features that will make it to India, Honda has significantly upped the ante as compared to the outgoing model

The Honda Jazz has been among the popular premium hatchbacks in the Indian market. And the car has now undergone an update which was unveiled at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show. Compared to the outgoing one, the new Jazz will be loaded with new features that we expect could call for a significant price bump over its predecessor. However, we are still dark on details about the features that will make it into the India-spec model.

Hence, here are 5 things that you need to know about the car that was unveiled recently in Tokyo.

1) Exteriors

On the outside, the new design is more minimalistic with lesser creases along the body. Just like the Amaze, the front of the car gets a chopped look with a grille that’s painted in tandem with the body. From the side, the Jazz still looks like a typical tallboy with almost the same silhouette as the previous model.

At the back, unlike the sporty design on the outgoing model, the new one gets a rather neat and smooth layout. The new car also gets a set of dual-tone alloy wheels along with with a new split LED tail lamps.

2) Interiors

On the inside, the Jazz gets a rather premium treatment with a new dashboard that is completely new. Like the exterior, the minimalist ethos is carried over on the inside. The dash also gets a new floating central console that is placed above the climate control knobs. Other changes on the inside include a new two-spoke steering wheel and digital dials that up the ante.

3) Features

Honda has loaded the new Jazz to the brim with new features. The new car gets new Magic rear seats, digital dials, a bigger infotainment system, connected-car tech, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. climate control, cruise control, steering mounted control, multi-info display as well as keyless entry and push-button start.

Other creature comfort features also include Auto headlamps, wipers and electrically adjustable, foldable ORVMs.

In terms of safety, the car will get electric parking brake with auto hold, airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and electronic stability control.

4) Engine Options

The 2020 Jazz will be the first model to debut Honda’s new e: HEV hybrid powertrain. While the specifications have not been revealed yet, reports suggest that on offer will be an electric motor that will be mated to a 1.5-litre petrol engine. This engine will eventually make its way into other cars in the company’s lineup such as the 2020 City. Additionally, the Jazz is expected to output 125 PS of power from a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

In India, we could be looking at the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC and 1.5-litre i-DTEC engines that have been tweaked to fit the upcoming BS-VI norms. The petrol option will develop 90PS and 110Nm while the diesel one will produce 100PS and 200Nm. In the current model, the petrol engines are mated to a 5-speed manual and CVT while the diesel is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission only.

5) Price, Rivals and Launch in India

The new Jazz is most likely to be launched in India around 2020 Auto Expo. At its launch, the car will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai Elite i10 and the upcoming Tata Altroz.

Compared to the current model which is priced from Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the new Jazz could be placed at a premium of the same. Features such as the digital dials, electric parking brake and Honda’s SENSING could be omitted to keep the cost in check.