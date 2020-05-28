India-Bound 2020 BMW 5 Series Unveiled – Top 5 Changes

2020 BMW 5 Series comes with a raft of cosmetic updates and cabin revision while the plug-in hybrid range has also been expanded

BMW has revealed details of the updated 5 Series and here we have the top five changes in the new model. The 5 Series is a popular nameplate for the Bavarians across the globe and the company has always tried to push the boundaries with it. This time around the extensive revisions can be noticed on the exterior, interior as well as on the features list.

1. Revised Exterior

The updates pertaining to the exterior in the 2020 BMW 5 Series are obvious as smooth finishes create a harmony. Mixed with the sporty design cues, it has again defined itself as a heck of a looker with a pair of larger kidney grille in a single-piece frame, new adaptive L-shaped dual LED headlamps, LED tail lamps with deep 3D rear structure, trapezoidal exhaust pipes, matured character lines for enhanced elegance and so on.

2. Heavily Updated Interior

Just as the exterior, the German luxury car manufacturer has concentrated on setting the bars higher inside the cabin as well. It features rearranged buttons on the multi-functional steering wheel, leatherette interior, seats upholstered in perforated trim, 10.25-inch control display, dual-tone cabin finish, two new interior trim options, seven-generation BMW iDrive system, etc.

3. New Features

To make sure the new 5 Series hits all the chords right, BMW has introduced advanced technological features in the 2020 5er. They include the debut of BMW maps, a navigation system based on cloud connectivity, operating system 7 supporting several apps, intelligent personal assist, lane change, automatic formation of emergency lane, and a range of other driver assistive and safety bits.

4. New Plug-in Hybrid System

With global auto majors pushing hard for green mobility solutions, plug-in hybrid technology has grown leaps and bounds in recent years. As an evidence, BMW has expanded its PHEV lineup to five models across the 5 Series. The company says it enhances the efficiency as well as dynamic ability of the range with an addition of up to 11 horsepower. In particular, the ‘edrive zone’ automatically switches the car to its all-electric mode when entering ‘green zones’ within cities.

5. Updated Powertrain Lineup

All the four- and six-cylinder versions – 530e sedan, 530e touring, 530e xdrive sedan and touring, 545e xdrive sedan – of the 2020 BMW 5 Series are offered with the new hybrid system. The power output ranges between 292 horsepower and 420 Nm and it goes up to 394 horsepower and 600 Nm. The electric-only claimed range stands from up to 57 km to 67 km. The fastest of them does 0-100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds and topping out 250 kmph.

Upon arrival, India is expected to get the 2.0-litre diesel 190 hp, 3.0-litre 265 hp and 2.0-litre petrol 252 hp paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. It will more likely arrive later this year.