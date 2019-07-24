India-Bound 2019 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo Showcased at GIIAS 2019 – Video

Toyota Astra Motor (TAM) has updated the Fortuner TRD Sportivo based on the customer feedback and was showcased at the GIIAS 2019

Toyota Fortuner is a hot favourite in the South Asian markets and Toyota Astra Motor (TAM), the Toyota arm in Indonesia has introduced the latest Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo SUV at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2019. The SUV is not the TRD version of Sportivo 2 sold in Thailand, but an updated version of the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo with minor changes to the previous variant.

As per the Executive General Manager of PT Toyota-Astra Motor, Fransiscus Soerjopranoto, the improvements in the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo are made based on the input from consumers. The primary response of customers was to make the Fortuner look more rugged so that it looks like a vehicle capable of exploring all terrain.

And so Toyota made most of the changes to the exterior body with updates to bumpers, fog lamps, front grille, bonnet, and blacked-out alloy wheels. The New Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo also gets a new front under guard with silver accents, and the chrome on the window trim is removed to make it look like a black edition.

Another change to the Fortuner TRD Sportivo is a kick sensor placed under the rear bumper to activate the car’s back door power or gesture-controlled powered tailgate as we call it. This is to make the SUV more comfortable as per the survey. There are no changes inside the cabin of the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo.

The powertrain duties remain unchanged and are performed by the old set of engine line up which consists of a 2.4-litre VRZ A/T diesel engine and a 2.7-litre SRZ A/T petrol engine. The Diesel variants get a 2,393 cc engine that delivers 149.6 PS power output and a maximum torque of 400 Nm, while the petrol variant uses a 2.7-litre 4-cylinder dual VVT-I engine with a power of 163 PS and maximum torque of 242 Nm.

The updated Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo has been launched at a price tag of 534.6 million Rupiah OTR Jakarta (Rs 26.4 Lakh).