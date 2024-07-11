Hyundai’s Versatile Appeal – From First-Time Buyers to Luxury Drivers

From first-time buyers to luxury enthusiasts, Hyundai offers a diverse range of vehicles with advanced features, excellent resale value, and a superb after-sales network

When it comes to selecting a car, buyers are often faced with a plethora of options, each promising to deliver the best in terms of performance, features, and value. Among these choices, Hyundai stands out as a brand that not only caters to first-time buyers but also offers leading technology and impressive features across its range, from small cars to premium SUVs.

Hyundai Exter: The Perfect Start

For first-time car buyers, the Hyundai Exter emerges as an ideal choice. This compact SUV boasts a proper SUV stance and is packed with features typically found in much more expensive vehicles. The Exter offers a sunroof, six airbags, a CNG option, AMT option, dashcam, TPMS, ABS, ESC, VSM, smart key, projector headlights, LED DRLs, leather steering wheel, and an 8-inch infotainment system with Bluelink, Alexa connectivity, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

These advanced features, once reserved for cars above the ₹25 lakh mark, are now accessible to first-time buyers at a much more affordable price.

Diverse Range for Every Budget

Hyundai’s commitment to providing value is evident in its extensive range of vehicles, catering to various budgets and preferences. With 13 models to choose from, Hyundai ensures that there is something for everyone. For those looking for sub-₹10 lakh cars, Hyundai offers the Grand i10, Aura, i20, and Venue. These models are perfect for first-time buyers, offering reliability, efficiency, and modern features.

For performance enthusiasts, Hyundai has introduced the N-Line versions of the i20 and Venue in India. These models come with noticeable exterior and interior upgrades, designed to attract customers who seek a sportier driving experience.

Mid-Range Excellence

In the ₹15 to ₹25 lakh price segment, Hyundai continues to impress with its mid-size SUVs, seven-seater SUVs, and the leading sedan, the Verna. The Hyundai Creta, with an average monthly sale of almost 15,000 units, has been the leading mid-size SUV since its launch in 2016. Its advanced features like a panoramic sunroof, ADAS Level 2, stunning design, ventilated seats, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system make it the ideal choice for mid-size SUV buyers, especially among young customers.

The new Hyundai Verna, aimed at reviving interest in the sedan segment, offers a brilliant package. With a 160 PS turbo petrol engine, it stands out as the sportiest sedan available under ₹30 lakh in India. Features such as ADAS, premium interiors, and a sporty exterior further enhance its appeal.

For family-focused buyers, the Hyundai Alcazar offers a valuable package in its price range, providing ample space, comfort, and advanced features.

Premium and Luxury Offerings

For those seeking premium and luxury vehicles, Hyundai presents two exceptional options: the Hyundai Tucson and the Ioniq 5 EV SUV.

The Tucson offers a luxurious interior, spacious cabin, powerful engine, and leading-edge technology, including ADAS and connectivity features.

The Ioniq 5, built on the E-GMP platform, is a masterpiece in the EV segment. It delivers 217 PS and 350 NM of torque from a rear-wheel-mounted motor, achieving 0-100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds. Additionally, it features a V2L function, allowing it to power multiple devices during camping or emergencies. The 12.3-inch digital cluster, 20-inch alloys, Bose premium sound system, and more add to its allure.

Superb After-Sales Network

Hyundai’s commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond the point of sale. With an extensive after-sales network comprising over 1,469 showrooms and service centers across 833 cities in India, Hyundai ensures that its customers receive prompt and reliable service no matter where they are. This robust network contributes significantly to the brand’s reputation for reliability and convenience.

Resale Value

Another compelling reason to choose Hyundai is the remarkable resale value of its cars. Hyundai vehicles are known for their durability and long-lasting performance, making them highly sought after in the pre-owned car market. This translates to better resale value, offering peace of mind to buyers and ensuring a smart investment.

Conclusion

Hyundai’s extensive lineup ensures there is a car for every type of customer, with prices ranging from ₹6 lakh to ₹45 lakh. Whether you are a first-time buyer, a performance enthusiast, or a luxury seeker, Hyundai has a vehicle that fits your needs and budget. This wide-ranging appeal, combined with leading technology, impressive features, a superb after-sales network, and amazing resale value, makes Hyundai the ideal choice for any car buyer.