Hyundai’s 45 Concept Based New Electric SUV Spied On Test

Hyundai 45 EV concept-based model could sit on the new E-GMP platform and have an electric range of around 500 km

Hyundai has found success with its electrified Kona and Ioniq in the international markets and under the ‘Strategy 2025’ roadmap, it intends to become one of the three largest EV manufacturers in the world with a multi-faceted approach by the middle of the decade. It aims to sell 6,70,000 electric vehicles by that period – 5,60,000 battery-powered vehicles and 1,10,000 FCVs.

It wants to run most of the new vehicles in developed markets like South Korea, United States, China and Europe on electric power by 2030. As part of the strategy, Hyundai is expected to launch an all-new zero-emission vehicle based on the 45 EV concept. Caught on camera testing in South Korea, it could be the first model to sit on the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform).

The modular and flexible architecture will pertain to the arrival of the future EVs within Hyundai’s range. The 45 EV concept made its global debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany. It pays homage to the yesteryear’s Pony Coupe Concept with a peculiar styling. The production-ready model rides on large wheels and comprises of heavily raked windshield, a sporty overall body, etc.

The crossover styling should bode well for the family-oriented buyers wanting to own a high range five-seater. It could share critical components with the Kona Electric but expect it to be positioned above the eco-friendly Kona. On a single charge, the 45 EV concept based crossover could have a claimed range of more than 500 kilometers.

The use of dual electric motors on each axle may effectively ensure a AWD drivetrain. The battery pack will likely be positioned underneath the floor to leverage space for the occupants. The design of the production 45 EV could be slightly toned down compared to the concept with more conventionality and the interior could boast minimalistic use of physical buttons.

It is expected to rival Volkswagen’s ID 3 based on MEB platform and thus the launch could happen sometime next year. Hyundai will introduce the next generation Elite i20 sometime in 2019 and the facelifted Tucson was only launched at 2020 Auto Expo.