Hyundai’s New Teaser Confirms Creta EV, India Launch Soon

Hyundai is preparing to introduce its midsize electric SUV, the Creta EV, this month; to likely offer a claimed range exceeding 450 km per charge

The Hyundai Creta EV is set to have its global premiere at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, where its pricing details will be officially announced. Targeting competitors such as the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE6/XEV 9e, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the Creta EV is likely to feature a competitive pricing approach.

The latest teaser further reiterates the arrival of the e-Creta with the tagline “Electric is now CRETA”. The prototypes reveal distinct design enhancements that emphasize its electric identity. Key modifications include a sealed grille, revamped front and rear bumpers, and new 18-inch aero wheels. The LED headlamps and tail lights bear a strong resemblance to the conventional Creta.

Inside, the electric Hyundai Creta seems to preserve the cabin layout and features of its ICE version, offering a sense of familiarity for prospective buyers. However, the K2 platform underpinning the vehicle has undergone substantial modifications to integrate the battery pack and other EV-specific components.

The Hyundai Creta EV’s interior includes a 10.25-inch infotainment display and a similarly sized digital instrument cluster. Unique to the electric model, the cabin will boast a redesigned steering wheel and a column-mounted drive mode selector. Additionally, there is speculation that Hyundai may incorporate sustainable materials.

Key feature inclusions are six airbags, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and wireless smartphone charger, 360-degree camera, a layered dashboard, ambient lighting, multi-speaker audio and more. Expect the prices to start around Rs. 18-20 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The zero-emission Hyundai Creta is set to be powered by a 45kWh battery pack, delivering an estimated range of approximately 450 km on the MIDC cycle. This battery will supply energy to a motor mounted on the front axle, producing 138 hp and 255 Nm of torque. It will also support DC fast charging.