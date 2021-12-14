Hyundai’s New Genesis G90 Flagship Luxury Sedan Revealed Fully

The new Genesis G90 will be offered in regular and LWB guises and the latter gets an electric supercharger paired with a 3.5-litre T-GDI engine

Following the release of a set of official exterior images, Genesis, the luxury arm of Hyundai, has revealed the specifications and interior of the new G90 sedan. The LWB variant measures a length of 5,465 mm, a width of 1,930 mm and stands 1,490 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 3,370 mm – 190 mm longer in overall length and has 190 mm longer wheelbase compared to the regular version.

The long-wheelbase trim has a spacious rear seat arrangement and it boasts a number of luxury features including quilted leather finish, metal and wood accents with forged carbon surfaces, ambient LED lighting, 10.2-inch rear entertainment touchscreens, an eight-inch tablet within the UV light sterilized armrest box, antibacterial Silver Zinc Zeolite interior coating, etc.

Other highlights are an air purifier, built-in fragrances namely The Driver’s Awakening, The Great Outdoors, and My Favorite Place, four-mode Mood Curator, 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio, electric curtains, mood lamps, seats with massage function, etc. The seats are called as ergo relaxing with 10 air cells on the seatback and two more on the cushion.

This allows for four types of body massage. The side bolsters automatically inflate at speeds of more than 130 kmph or when in Sport mode for increased lateral support. The 2022 Genesis G90 is equipped with predictive air suspension helping in a ride height increase of 10 mm. The front wheels do elevate when driving down a slope for underbody protection.

In extreme conditions, it automatically lifts front and rear axles by 25 mm. The equipment list also gains HUD, noise cancellation ability, remote parking, hands-on detection, digital key, rear-wheel steering, OTR update support, fingerprint authentication, semi-autonomous driving functions and so on. Genesis has only announced the performance details for the standard wheelbase model.

It features a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine (with an electric supercharger in LWB) developing a maximum power output of 375 hp and 530 Nm of peak torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission transferring power to the rear axle or all four wheels. The all-new Genesis G90 will go on sale in its home market of South Korea next year before reaching other international markets.