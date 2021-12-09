Hyundai’s Mass Market EV Could Be An SUV Based On Venue

Hyundai’s mass-market EV will more likely go on sale before the end of 2024 and it could be based on Venue’s platform with a range of up to 350 km

Back in 2019, Hyundai introduced the Kona Electric in the domestic market and it has lined up a number of new zero-emission vehicles to strengthen its range further. Over the last few years, Tata Motors has really livened up the EV segment and its Nexon EV is currently the best-seller averaging more than 1,000 units per month on regular basis.

In response to the growing competition and to address the future of mobility, Hyundai has announced an aggressive strategy that includes launching six new electric vehicles over the next seven years with an investment of Rs. 4,000 crore. They will cater to a different set of customers across different body types and price brackets.

The upcoming electric range will comprise an SUV, a sedan and a Compact Utility Vehicle while the upmarket and mass-market customers will also be targeted. While the exact details of the BEVs are not available yet, the second-largest carmaker in the country is expected to bring in the Ioniq 5 first by the middle of the next calendar year.

It will be retailed via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and is the first model based on the E-GMP architecture currently utilised by Hyundai and Kia in the global markets as the latter’s EV6 will also arrive. The Ioniq 5 will be followed by the updated version of the Kona Electric and it will be locally assembled to carry competitive pricing and it could get better range capabilities as well.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and facelifted Kona Electric will be followed by a more affordable mass market based electric vehicle and it will go on sale before the end of 2024 and it will be underpinned by an existing platform modified to suit the requirements of a BEV. The more budget-conscious EVs will likely have a claimed range of around 350 km on a single charge.

Thus Hyundai could follow Tata’s route and use its Venue compact SUV to underpin the upcoming mass-market EV but the brand has not ruled out other body styles either. Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) will act as a base to a host of EVs as it helps in having a spacious interior with a flat floor and narrow cockpit.

It will aid in attaining a top speed of up to 260 kmph and 800 km range. Hyundai will actively improve the EV infrastructure in India to help popularise eco-friendly passenger vehicles.