Hyundai’s Genesis Unveils GV70 Crossover With Up To 500 Km Range

2022 Genesis GV70 uses a 160 kW capable electric motor on each axle and it has a total system output of 489 PS and 700 Nm of peak torque

The luxury arm of Hyundai, Genesis, has unveiled the GV70 crossover with an electric powertrain at the Guangzhou Motor Show in China. The zero-emission version of the new GV70 is the third electrified model within the brand’s range and it has plenty in common with the GV60. The electric Genesis GV70 has bigger proportions than the GV60 in comparison.

The 2022 Genesis GV70 is equipped with a 160 kW capable electric motor on each axle and thus it has an all-wheel-drive configuration. The total system output stands at 489 PS and 700 Nm of peak torque and the peak performance can be achieved only in the Boost mode. This helps in the electrified Genesis GV70 to go from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

While the specifications on the battery capacity have been kept under wraps, we do believe it boasts the same 77.4 kWh battery pack as its siblings. In the CLTC Chinese cycle, the 2022 Genesis GV70 has a claimed driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge. But, in the Korean EV cycle, the rating is lower at around 400 km per charge for the crossover.

Genesis says the 2022 Genesis GV70 electric is capable of accepting up to 350 kW DC fast charger and in that case, the crossover can replenish back to 80 per cent from 10 per cent in just 18 minutes. It can step up from 400 to 800 V charging courtesy of the built-in inverters and motors without depending on a separate converter or a charge and this means a whole lot in terms of practicality.

The new zero-emission G70 features a vehicle-to-load power supply that lets users power electrical appliances and delivers. Another highlight is the e-Terrain Mode for better off-roading capabilities and it will disengage one of the motors for better overall efficiency when required. An i-Pedal helps in one-pedal driving and a kinetic energy recuperation system is also available.

The 2022 Genesis GV70 comes with the signature front fascia the brand is accustomed to featuring a shut-off crest grille with G-matrix mesh pattern as in the electric G80, a large 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, oval-shaped climate control unit, use of premium quality interior materials, lowered centre tunnel and so on.