Hyundai’s Genesis GV80 Luxury SUV Prices Undercut Audi, BMW & Merc Rivals

Genesis GV80 is powered by either a 2.5-litre engine or a 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo engine; boasts advanced technologies and features

Genesis finally unveiled the long-awaited GV80 earlier this year but its pricing details took a while to arrive officially and it will be introduced in the American market this summer. It will be powered by either a 2.5T inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine or a 3.5T V6 twin-turbo engine. The former will be made available with rear-wheel drive configuration or an optional all-wheel drive.

The starting MSRP of the Genesis GV80 stands at $48,900 (Rs. 36.18 lakh approx) and the 3.5T powertrain can only be had with an all-wheel drive system. The 2.5T engine equipped GV80 will be sold in three different variant namely Standard, Advanced and Prestige while the 3.5T engine comes with Standard, Advanced, Advanced+ and Prestige trims and its prices top at $70,950 (Rs. 52.50 lakh approx).

More than 6,000 bookings have already been made for the Genesis GV80 according to the brand. The exterior boasts full LED quad headlights, LED DRLs, 19-inch alloy wheels, dual muffler, full LED rear combination lights, high beam assist, privacy glass rear side and back windows. The first luxury SUV from Hyundai’s luxury arm is sensibly priced against competitors.

It undercuts its rivals from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz with two-wheel-drive system and is comparable with the AWD Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. The electronically controlled suspension with road preview helps in providing the passengers with optimal ride comfort by recognizing the surface of the road ahead through navigation and cameras up front. It uses intelligent ADAS camera to detect obstacles such as speed bumps.

The all-wheel drive system comes with Multi-Terrain Control with Sand, mud and snow driving modes. The range-topper features 22-inch alloy wheels with all-season tyres, rear Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Road Active Noise Cancellation, powered second row seats, Nappa leather seating surfaces, 12.3-inch 3D digital cluster, power rear side window shade, ventilated second row seats, and suede headliner and pillar trim among others.

Genesis has reportedly been working on entering India in the near future and it could do so with a luxury SUV smaller than the GV80.