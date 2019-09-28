Hyundai’s Genesis GV80 Luxury SUV Leaked Online? Looks Spectacular!

Genesis GV80 is expected to make global debut early next year and is said to be based on the same platform as Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai has long been reported to introduce its luxury arm Genesis in the domestic market for years now. It was recently speculated that the Genesis was given a green light for debut in India as well. Currently, the global portfolio of Genesis comprises of three sedans but two more luxury SUVs will be added to the range in a year or two.

One is dubbed the GV80 and is based on Hyundai’s Palisade, the eight-seater SUV with the largest footprint within the brand’s stable. It will apparently have several commonalities with the G80 sedan while the GV70 SUV will be based on the G70 sedan and the highly popular Kia Stinger. The latter could share its underpinnings with the next-gen Tucson as well.

The GV80 could make its global premiere early next year and it could be considered for India but the chances of a right-hand-drive GV70 is highly likely as per previous reports. Coming back to GV80, it has created quite a buzz since the beginning of this year since the spy shots appeared on the web.

Pictures of the 2020 GV80 courtesy of Genesis of Freehold have appeared on the internet and they first emerged on South Korean websites back in June 2019. However, they have also been speculated to be from a rendering video on YouTube video. Nevertheless, the set of images gives a closer look into what could possibly be in store.

The exterior comprises of a huge crest front grille flanked by stylish quad headlamps and below which trapezoidal air inlets and angular elements that channel air into openings can be seen. Other main highlights include fender vents above the wheel arches, muscular side profile, dynamic character lines, sloping roofline, rakish windshield, and a compact rear with dual exhaust pipes and wrap around quad tail lamps.

The crossover is expected to be launched in the due course of next year after making debut in the early parts of 2020. It is expected to be powered by the familiar 3.3-litre V6 engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 365 horsepower and 590 Nm of peak torque.

Genesis GV80 Images