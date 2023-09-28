Hyundai’s Genesis GV80 Facelift Debuts, GV80 Coupe Introduced

The deliveries of the 2024 Genesis GV80 facelift and GV80 Coupe will commence in South Korea first before Australia in Q2 2024

In the South Korean market, Genesis has launched the GV80 facelift and the new GV80 Coupe. Both models feature revised air inlets and the updated GV80 gains a new skid plate. Besides the apparent sloped roofline, the 2024 Genesis GV80 Coupe gets a ducktail spoiler at the rear and a rear bumper with black trim around the diffuser element and quad exhaust outlets.

Buyers can have 19-, 20- or 22-inch alloy wheels with two different designs in the coupe version while a new Storr Green exterior paint scheme features glossy touches. The 2024 Genesis GV80 Coupe is available exclusively with a Bering Blue shade. In terms of dimensions, the Genesis GV80 Coupe is longer than the standard GV80 with a longer rear overhang.

It sits slightly lower while the overall width and wheelbase length remain similar to the standard GV80. The facelifted Genesis GV80 can be bought with a 2.5L turbo four-cylinder engine kicking out 300 hp and 422 Nm or a bigger 3.5L V6 mill developing 375 hp and 530 Nm. Alongside these engines, the GV80 Coupe comes with a more powerful 3.5L V6 with a 48-volt electric supercharger.

It churns out 409 hp and 549 Nm in a similar fashion to the G90 sedan. The active exhaust system allows for a sportier aural note and the top-spec GV80 Coupe gains a bespoke Sports+ drive mode, a different UI for the all-digital cluster showing turbo pressure and oil temperature. Other highlights in both models are Preview Electronic Control Suspension, updated ADAS tech and Auto Terrain mode.

The luxury arm of Hyundai also offers ten airbags in both models. The deliveries of the new GV80 and GV80 Coupe will commence in South Korea first before Australia in Q2 2024 while North America and Europe will be added later. The cabin features a new 27-inch OLED display, a revised centre console with capacitive controls, a new wireless charging pad, larger cupholders, use of high-quality surface trims, etc.

The equipment list also boasts four-zone automatic climate control, a 14.6-inch rear seat display, heated armrests, B&O audio, ambient lighting, a dual-tone steering wheel, metallic accents on the pedals and different interior packages in the GV80 Coupe, etc.