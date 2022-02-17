Hyundai’s Genesis GV60 Targets Tesla With 450 Km Range – Closer Look

Genesis GV60 is the brand’s second electric vehicle after the electrified G80 and it has several commonalities with the Ioniq 5 and EV6

The GV60 crossover is one of the highly anticipated models from Hyundai’s luxury arm Genesis and it follows the lines of its bigger siblings while having commonalities with the well-received and India-bound Kia EV6, arguably the best new electric car to buy in many international markets. The speculations of Genesis entering India have existed for long and it may happen in the near future.

Here we have a video giving you a closer look at the Genesis GV60. The crossover does not look too flashy in any sense as it has a two-parted LED headlamp cluster, a swooping bonnet with Genesis badge mounted on the edge, a busy front bumper with a criss-cross large grille section, sporty-looking wheels, heavily raked rear windshield, wraparound LED tail lamps, etc.

The exterior is not too in-the-face but is simplistic. The interior does have some unique bits and pieces including the gear selector that flips over. When the car is turned off, it flips back and gets hidden in the centre console smartly. The twin screens are also unique and are angled towards the driver while the interface is claimed to be faster and more responsible.

The B-pillars have a hidden facial recognition camera that helps in unlocking the car. The Genesis GV60 also features a drift mode and a boost function that enables additional power for as long as ten seconds when engaged. The fingerprint scanner sets up the car with desired driver settings so that they do not have to be changed every time a different driver sits in.

The Genesis GV60 does have similarities with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. It is the Korean brand’s second electric vehicle after the electrified G80 and the first to be based on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard architecture. The battery pack and drivetrain are shared with the Ioniq 5 and EV6 and using an 800 V architecture, it can charge at up to 350 kW.

The GV60 has a claimed driving range of approximately 450 km on a single charge and it will go on sale in Europe and United States markets this year.