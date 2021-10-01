Hyundai’s Genesis GV60 Electric SUV Specs Out, 451 Km Range & Drift Mode

The Genesis GV60 will be the brand’s first fully electric car and will deliver a range of up to 451 km on a single full charge

Hyundai’s luxury arm Genesis had previously revealed the design of its first electric car, the GV60 SUV. Now, the Korean carmaker has released the specifications of the car as well. Based on the same E-GMP platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Genesis GV60 will be available in both single- and dual-motor guises.

The Standard variant with a single electric motor has a max power output of 225 hp and a 350 Nm peak torque rating with a rear-wheel-drive configuration. On the other hand, the AWD variant gets two electric motors that have a combined power output of 314 hp and 605 Nm of torque.

There is also an AWD-only Performance model that puts out 429 hp of power along with 605 Nm torque in Sports mode. Genesis has also added a unique ‘Boost’ mode that ups the power to 483 hp, while the peak torque output rises to 700 Nm. The Boost mode can be activated by pressing a dedicated button mounted on the steering wheel.

However, it should be noted that the Boost mode will only last 10 seconds after the button is pressed. This mode will help the GV60 sprint from 0 to 100 kmph (62 mph) in just four seconds. While this surely sounds impressive, its cousin Kia EV6 GT achieves the same feat in 3.5 seconds.

Genesis has also revealed that there will be a ‘Drift’ mode as well, but the carmaker doesn’t go into too many details. Although it has been revealed that the Drift mode “provides athletic driving by optimizing the distribution of driving power and braking system.”

In Genesis’ home country, the GV60 will be offered with a sole 77.4-kWh battery pack with support for fast charging at up to 350 kW. This will help the battery charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. The GV60 also supports bidirectional charging at up to 3.6 kW.

As per the Korean EV certification system, the base RWD version will provide a range of 451 km on a single full charge, while its AWD equivalent will run 400 km before running out of juice. However, if you upgrade to the Performance model, the range drops down to 368 km.