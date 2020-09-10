Hyundai’s Genesis G70 Sedan Shows Captivating New Design

2021 Genesis G70 gets a thoroughly overhauled exterior and interior and it will be unveiled next month in Korea before reaching a number of global markets

Earlier this year, the Genesis G80 broke covers giving us a clear preview of the design direction the brand will take in the coming years. The luxury arm of Hyundai has now released official images and information of the all-new G70 for the global markets as the sedan looks set to take on the German trio with intent.

The facelifted model, as expected, has adopted frontal design from the G80 and it does look gorgeous. The styling highlights are two-tier headlamps dubbed the Quad Lamps and it complements the signature crest grille of Genesis. The grille itself has been updated to give a sharper appearance and it bodes well with the overall changes made.

Besides the sharp creases and lines, the clean profile of the Genesis G70 certainly exists in some areas and the body panels are edgy or flowing when viewed from different angles. The grille points slightly outwards and below which the aggressive front bumper boasts of wide air intakes and downward tilted large vents known as side extractors.

Other changes are a rear tail lamp design similar to that of the headlamps, sculpted boot lid in a spoiler shape on the edges, large greenhouse courtesy of slanted pillars with the black paint almost giving a pillar-less feel, oval-shaped exhaust system on either end, newly designed diffuser and a brand new set of wheels.

Just as the well thought out exterior, the cabin of the new Genesis G70 also features a host of upgrades including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with unique Genesis UI design, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless OTR updates, updated wireless charging facility, valet mode, upmarket textures and finishes, etc.

The South Korean luxury carmaker has not revealed any official details regarding the powertrain of the new Genesis G70 sedan. It is expected to be offered only with an automatic transmission. The global debut will happen next month in Korea before reaching international markets next year and more information will be unveiled there.