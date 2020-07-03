Hyundai’s Design Head SangYup Lee Revisits Vision T Concept In This Video

Hyundai’s Vision T concept is the epitome of the carmaker’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, and will serve as an inspiration for the upcoming next-gen Tucson’s styling

Hyundai Motor originally revealed the Vision T concept at the LA Auto Show in November last year, and the car received a lot of attention from the crowd since the said concept will be the inspiration for the design of the upcoming new-gen Tucson. Now, the Korean manufacturer has revisited the concept car in a new walkaround video.

The video features none other than Hyundai’s Design Head, Mr SangYup Lee. He goes on to highlight the concept’s external design. The Vision T concept envisions Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, and thus, features sharp angles, an angular design and a sporty stance.

Until now, the Tucson has remained a rather conventional-looking SUV with nothing out of the blue in terms of design. However, things are about to change since the upcoming next-gen version of the SUV is touted to borrow a lot of its design characteristics from the Vision T concept seen in this video.

Lee goes on to explain the key elements of the concept car, including the dynamic architecture, sharp edges and straight lines, as well as geometric design features that Hyundai calls “parametric dynamics.” These include a combination of soft surfaces, hard lines, and sharp geometric edges.

The Vision T features a large cascading grille up front, flanked by split headlamps, with LED DRLs sitting atop the actual headlight unit. Some LED elements can also be seen in the embedded in the large grille. The car gets a sloping roof line, along with stylish looking dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, the concept car features tiny LED tail lamps, with an LED strip that runs across the entire boot lid and connects the tail lights.

“We really wanted to create Vision T as the most avant-garde, the sportiest, freshest CUV. The most dynamic CUV as a vision that we wanted to introduce,” says SangYup Lee. The Vision T concept represents the Sensuous Sportiness theme from one perspective, while the Hyundai 45 and the Prophecy concept display two other.