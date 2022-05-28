Hyundai’s 2023 Genesis G90 Gets 3.5L Hybrid V6 Kicking Out 420 HP

2023 Genesis G90 for the US features a 3.5-litre V6 hybrid engine capable of producing around 420 hp – more powerful than the non-hybrid V6 by 45 hp

Hyundai’s luxury arm Genesis has confirmed that the G90 sedan will be available in the United States market with a hybrid specification. The powertrain was originally planned for the extended wheelbase version of the G90, which is not intended for the US. However, Genesis is bringing the regular variant with a 3.5-litre V6 hybrid engine capable of producing around 420 hp.

It was revealed through an official EPA document. The South Korean automaker will utilise the 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine working in tandem with dual turbos and an electric supercharger. The 48V mild-hybrid tech composes a 9,8 kWh Li-ion battery pack and an electric motor/generator. The combined power output of 420 hp meant that it is more powerful than the non-hybridised V6 mill.

The regular V6 kicks out 375 hp and thus the US-spec Genesis G90 develops a notable 45 hp more powerful. Compared to the competition, the high-end sedan is more powerful than the base BMW 740i and Mercedes-Benz S450 as the former produces around 375 hp and the latter at 362 hp from 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engines.

The latest Genesis G90 was unveiled towards the end of last year and the high-tech interior features a two-spoke steering wheel, connected car tech, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, digital climate controls, sleek AC vents, rotary shifter, centre console made of glass and aluminium, Newspaper Crown or Newspaper Stripe wood trim, etc.

Other highlights are the use of materials that are easy to reprocess, a metal inlay paying tribute to the traditional Korean crafting technique known as sanggam, a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio dual panoramic sunroofs, ambient lighting, a unique fragrance system, “ergo-relaxing” front seats with ten air cells in the seatback and two in the cushion and so on.

The heavily updated flagship sedan also boasts a Preview-Electronic Control Suspension for a smoother ride, a Multi-Chamber air suspension with three settings, a rear-wheel steering system, an adjustable braking system, auto flush-type door handles, OTR updates, Hands-On Detection tech, etc.