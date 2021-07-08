Hyundai’s 2022 Genesis G80 Sport Unveiled With Rear Wheel Steering

2022 Genesis G80 Sport gets a host of exterior updates compared to the regular model and it will be launched later this year globally

Compared to the standard model, the Sport version of the Genesis G80 sedan is more appealing with visual updates and it also gets feature additions as well. The latest G80 was revealed last year and rumours surrounding the debut of the Sport variant existed since then. The luxury arm of Hyundai has not released any official technical specifications of the G80 Sport yet.

However, the pictures show a number of key details mainly applied to the exterior. On the outside, the 2022 Genesis G80 Sport gets a dark glossy chromed front grille and a redesigned front bumper, which is more aggressive than the regular version. Other highlights include 20-inch alloy wheels with red or black coloured brake callipers.

The rear of the 2022 Genesis G80 Sport gets subtle revisions including a dark glossy chrome trim to the tailgate while the bumper’s design has been revised with an updated diffuser. The customers of the G80 Sport can order the sedan with an exclusive paint scheme known as Cavendish Red and is named after a Cliffside on the north coast of Prince Edward Island in Canada.

On the inside, the 2022 Genesis G80 Sport features a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls as standard, an appealing aluminium, carbon fibre and diamond-patterned hybrid weaving finish to the dashboard, an exclusive seat quilting finish, unique interior themes such as black monotone shade with grey or red stitching and Sevilla red finish.

The South Korean luxury carmaker will offer the G80 Sport with rear-wheel steering and more details will be revealed upon its launch in the third quarter of this year. As the AWD badge can be seen at the rear, the top-end variants will certainly be offered with it. We expect the performance to be derived from the 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine as the regular model.

It could be uprated to produce a maximum output of above 400 horsepower as the previous G80 Sport had a number of notable mechanical and technological updates to further improve the handling and dynamic characteristics of the vehicle.