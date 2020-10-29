Hyundai’s 2021 Genesis GV70 (BMW X3 Rival) Officially Unveiled

2021 Genesis GV70 is the brand’s second SUV model, after the GV80, and is expected to go on sale internationally during the second half of 2021

Hyundai’s luxury arm, Genesis, has officially revealed the 2021 GV70. The upcoming SUV will compete with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, and BMW X3 in international markets. The vehicle also offers luxury similar to its German rivals. Its styling is based on the “Athletic Elegance” design philosophy, which lends this SUV a lot of road presence.

The front end of the Genesis GV70 features the company’s signature crest grille, along with the quad headlamp setup. The front bumper sports a massive air dam along with side air vents. It also gets a faux bash plate at the bottom, shaped like an underlip spoiler. The side profile is extremely pretty, especially with the prominent shoulder-line and shapely windows. The C-pillar and rear quarter glass add to presence to the vehicle, as do the unique-looking 21-inch wheels.

At the rear, we see a quad taillamp design, mirroring the headlamp design. The rear bumper sports a faux grille pattern, with a massive tailpipe at each end, and a faux bash plate below. The SUV also gets a pair of non-functional roof rails and a shark fin antenna, which enhance the overall look of the vehicle.

The interior of the GV70 is as impressive as the exterior. The cabin looks extremely plush, with an overdose of curves and ovals in the design. There’s a wide infotainment system sticking out of the dashboard, and the centre console consists of a lot of knobs and buttons. The floor console consists of a transmission dial and a control knob for the infotainment system, along with a few cubby holes.

The steering wheel features a unique two-spoke design, with integrated audio and cruise control buttons, which feels extremely premium. The door panels and other touch surfaces seem to be built from soft touch materials, which elevate the upmarket feel of the cabin. This SUV truly feels like a luxury vehicle, at least in our first impression.

The powertrain details haven’t been revealed yet, but reports suggest that the 2021 Genesis GV70 will offer two engine options. The first one will be a 2.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-four gasoline motor, which can generate close to 300 HP. The second one will be a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6, which will develop around 375 HP. The price of this vehicle is expected to start around $40,000 (equivalent to Rs. 29.6 lakh) in the US market.