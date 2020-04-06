Hyundai’s 2021 Genesis G80 To Rival Audi A6, BMW 5-Series & E-Class

2021 Genesis G80 can be viewed as an affordable alternative to the likes of Mercedes E-Class and comes with some great features like a huge 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The third generation of the Genesis G80 has finally broken cover. The latest version of the luxury sedan from the Hyundai Motor Group is a direct rival to models like the Audi A6, Mercedes E-Class and BMW 5-Series. The new model has been designed with inspiration taken from the Genesis GV80 luxury SUV.

On the outside, the 2021 Hyundai Genesis G80 gets a large Crest Grille, a pair of sleek split-type headlamps, attractive 20-inch alloy wheels, split rear taillamps and dual tailpipes. Inside, the highlights include a rotary gear selector knob, 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, premium wood trim and air vents located across the cabin.

Underpinning the third generation Genesis G80 is the company’s exclusive rear-wheel-drive platform. As much as 19 percent of the Genesis G80 is built from aluminum, which helps it with weight savings of 125 kg. The luxury sedan has a wheelbase of 3,010 mm while the overall length stands at 4,995 mm. The width and height are pegged at 1,925 mm and 1,465 mm, respectively.

There are plenty of engine options to choose from. There are two petrol motors in the form of 2.5-litre and 3.5-litre turbocharged units. They churn out 304PS and 380PS of maximum power, while the torque is pegged at 422 Nm and 530 Nm, respectively.

There’s also a diesel engine on offer. It produces a maximum power of 210 PS and a peak torque of 441 Nm. All the motors are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can pick from front-wheel-drive and all-wheel drive options

The third-gen Genesis G80 has been launched in South Africa and is bound to start reaching other markets in the second of the ongoing calendar year. It is also on sale in South Korea, where it costs a minimum of KRW 52.47 million (approx. Rs 32.27 lakh). This makes the sedan only slightly costlier than the Mercedes C-Class, which costs KRW 51.30 million (approx Rs 31.55 lakh). In Korea, the Mercedes E-Class has a starting price of KRW 64.40 million or Rs 39.60 lakh.