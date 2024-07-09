Hyundai Working On A New Compact Crossover SUV For India

Hyundai is planning to introduce a new IC-engined compact SUV that will be positioned alongside the Venue; will be based on Bayon sold in Europe

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Hyundai is planning to introduce a new IC-engined compact SUV that will be positioned alongside the Venue in the brand’s lineup. It further notes that the upcoming model will be based on the Bayon retailed in the international market and since it has a lot in common with the i20 premium hatchback, we can expect the same platform to be shared.

Internally codenamed Bc4i, the five-seater will be introduced in the financial year 2026-27 (April 2026 to March 2027 period) and it will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and its sibling, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, etc in the highly competitive segment and expect the prices to hover just under Rs. 10 lakh and it may up to Rs. 16 lakh for the top-end version.

It will be a radical departure compared to the Venue in terms of looks and will be rolled out of Hyundai’s existing Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It is expected to add around one lakh unit sales per year. It must be noted that the second generation Venue, codenamed QU2i, bound for 2025, will be manufactured at the Talegaon plant in Maharashtra.

The Hyundai Bayon has been on sale in Europe since 2021 and is based on the i20. The compact crossover SUV was given a facelift in January 2024 with mild exterior and interior revisions. It boasts a quirky design with a slightly low-slung nose as the Verna while the horizontal light bar, sloping roofline and Boomerang-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a light bar add to the distinction.

It features a tech-rich interior with a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display as standard, latest BlueLink connectivity, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, over-the-air updates, ADAS technologies including forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision warning, lane following assist, driver attention warning, and much more.

As for the performance, Hyundai offers the familiar 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine in two states of tune: 98 bhp and 118 bhp in Europe. Expect the India-spec model to feature a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol with 118 bhp as in the i20 with manual and automatic transmission options.