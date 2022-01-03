Hyundai Was The No. 1 SUV Brand In 2021; Sold Over 2.5 Lakh Units

Hyundai’s SUV sales tally stood at over 2.5 lakh units in CY 2021 as the Creta maintained its status as the most sold SUV in the country

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced that it has sold more than 2.5 lakh SUVs in the country in the Calendar Year 2021 – making it the number one SUV brand courtesy of Creta, Venue and Alcazar. This has been the second continuous year Hyundai has achieved this milestone as the compact and midsize SUV segments are largely preferred by customers.

Speaking of the achievement, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Our passion and commitment to deliver the most exclusive products for customers has led to Hyundai becoming India’s most preferred SUV brand for two years in succession. With the addition of ALCAZAR to our line-up, Hyundai now has five stellar brands across a spectrum of diverse choices for customer delight.”

The largest exporter of passenger cars from India garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 2,52,586 units with its SUV range as the second generation Creta was responsible for nearly half of the entire tally. Hyundai brought in the new-gen Creta with a host of changes inside and out in early 2020 and since then it regained its position at the top of the midsize SUV sales table.

Moreover, the Hyundai Creta was also the most sold SUV in India last year as 1,25,437 units were registered. The second-gen Creta has so far posted more than 2.15 lakh sales and the nameplate can be credited with raising the bars up higher in the midsize SUV segment. The cumulative sales of Hyundai Creta since its debut in mid-2015 stand at over six lakh units.

Over the last half a decade, Hyundai registered a total of over 8.34 lakh SUV sales in the country with an appreciable growth of 135 per cent. The brand introduced the Venue back in May 2019 to address the strong demand endured in the sub-four-metre SUV space and it has recorded more than 2.6 lakh unit sales and last year, it crossed one lakh unit sales milestone as well.

The Alcazar three-row SUV was brought into the Indian market in mid-2021 and it has been well received amongst consumers. It garnered a total of over 17,700 units in CY 2021.