Hyundai Waiting Period May 2023 – Creta, Verna, Aura, i10, i20, Venue

Here we have listed the waiting period for Hyundai cars in the month of May 2023; the Creta commands the highest waiting of up to 30 weeks

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) sells a range of passenger vehicles across different segments in the domestic market. The Grand i10 Nios sits at the bottom of the portfolio as the most affordable offering from the South Korean auto major. The popular compact hatchback commands a waiting period of up to 16 weeks in the month of May 2023.

The waiting period stands at 14 to 16 weeks for Era 1.2 MT, Magna 1.2 AMT and Asta 1.2 AMT while the five-speed manual transmission equipped Magna, Sportz and Asta variants have a waiting period of 4 to 6 weeks each. The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback commands a waiting of up to 14 weeks for the Sportz DCT 1.0L variant.

The Hyundai Aura commands the highest waiting period of up to 22 weeks for the 1.2L SX+ AMT variant while customers wanting to own the S, SX, SX (O) and CNG SX variants will have to wait 6 to 8 weeks each. The Venue compact SUV is offered in an expansive range and it commands a waiting period of up to 24 weeks (1.0L DCT S (O)).

Hyundai Models Waiting Period In May 2023 1. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Up To 16 Weeks 2. Hyundai i20 Up To 14 Weeks 3. Hyundai Aura Up To 22 Weeks 4. Hyundai Venue Up To 24 Weeks 5. Hyundai Alcazar Up To 18 Weeks 6. Hyundai Creta Up To 30 Weeks 7. Hyundai Verna Up To 20 Weeks

All the 1.5L diesel variants along with the E 1.2L and 1.0L DCT SX (O) have a high waiting of 20 to 22 weeks. The Alcazar three-row SUV commands a waiting period of up to 18 weeks for the Prestige 1.5L turbo seven-seater. The 1.5L diesel range has a waiting of only 6 to 8 weeks.

The Hyundai Creta midsize SUV currently leads the sales charts in its segment and it has the highest waiting period within the brand’s domestic portfolio. The five-seater has it at up to 30 weeks for the range-topping 1.5L diesel AT variants. The recently launched Hyundai Verna has a waiting of up to 20 weeks for the base EX 1.5L NA petrol version.

Up next, Hyundai will launch the Exter micro SUV in India and it will sit below the Venue in the lineup to compete directly against Tata Punch.