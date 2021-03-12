Hyundai Verna Sales Increase By 259% In February 2021

Hyundai Verna garnered a total of 2,047 units in February 2021 as against 570 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 259 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) continued to be the second-largest carmaker in the country as it posted a cumulative domestic tally of 51,600 units as against 40,010 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 259 per cent. However, compared to the previous month of January 2021, it saw an MoM decrease of 1 per cent.

The South Korean has been reaping benefits of its SUV range as the Creta was the most sold SUV in the country last month with 12,428 units while the Venue recorded a total of 11,224 units. The sedan range of Hyundai comprises the Aura, Verna and Elantra. While the Aura compact sedan and the Elantra premium sedan endured negative YoY sales growth, the Verna posted a huge leap in volumes.

In February 2021, Hyundai sold 2,047 units of the Verna as against 570 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales increase of 259 per cent. Compared to the first month of the year when 2,000 units were registered, the mid-size sedan saw a growth of 2 per cent. The Verna finished second in its segment’s sales charts behind the fifth-generation Honda City.

Just as the Verna, the City recorded three-digit sales growth last month and both of them played a significant role in the segment attaining a 30 per cent volume increase. Only 477 units separated the Hyundai Verna from the table-topping Honda City. Currently, the Verna is retailed in E, S Plus, SX and SX (O) variants and is priced between Rs. 9.11 lakh and Rs. 15.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

It comes with the choice of a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with multiple transmission options. Hyundai will host the global premiere of the Alcazar seven-seater SUV soon and is expected to go on sale in the domestic market by the middle of this year.

It could be followed by a micro SUV, which will rival Mahindra KUV NXT and the upcoming Tata HBX concept based production model, upon likely arrival early next year.