Hyundai Verna E Base Variant Launched; Priced At Rs. 9.03 Lakh

The Verna E slots below the S grade as the new entry-level trim and is sold with only the 1.5-litre petrol, mated to a six-speed MT

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has added a new entry-level petrol variant into the lineup of the Verna C-segment sedan. It stands in accordance with carmakers introducing new trim levels and special editions during this festive season to attract new customers. The new E trim is positioned below the S and it costs Rs. 9.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new base variant lowers the asking price of the entry-level by Rs. 28,000 but the prices have been increased across all other variants by Rs. 8,000. Earlier the Hyundai Venue, which received a facelift a few months ago, had a price range of Rs. 9.30-15.10 lakh and now it has been increased to Rs. 9.38 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 15.18 lakh (ex-showroom) excluding the new E trim.

It comes on the back of the Creta mid-size SUV witnessing a price hike of up to Rs. 62,000. The new Hyundai Verna E comes with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine only and is connected to a six-speed manual transmission. It misses out on key features like the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity over the S grade.

Other key misses out features are sunglass holder and front USB charger among others. The CVT is only offered from the SX trim level as an option. Besides the 1.5-litre petrol, the Verna also uses a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, hooked with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre VGT four-pot diesel is connected to a standard six-speed manual or a six-speed AT.

There is no secret that the C-segment for sedans has lost popularity in recent times. However, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Honda are doing their best to lure in buyers. The fifth-gen Honda City went on sale only a few months ago while the facelifted Verna arrived onto the scenes back in March 2020 with design revisions and interior packed with features.

It is available with BlueLink connectivity first debuted on the Venue and it allows for as many as 45 in-car connectivity based features.