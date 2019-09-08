Hyundai Verna Beats Maruti Ciaz, Honda City In August 2019 Sales

While Ciaz has been the highest-selling sedan in the C2-segment for a large part of the last few years, it was once again outclassed by Verna

The C2-segment sedans comprise of many well-known models, including the likes of Maruti Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Vento. For many years, it was the Honda City that ruled the roost and was, in fact, invincible. However, the Maruti Ciaz outclassed the Honda City fair and square and has been the largest-selling C2-sedan for a large part of the last few years.

However, a model that has outclassed both Maruti Ciaz and Honda City last month is the Hyundai Verna. Of course, it’s not the first time that the Verna has landed on the top spot ahead of the City and the Ciaz. However, mostly, the Verna has found itself in the third spot, behind both its Japanese adversaries.

In August 2019, Hyundai Verna sold 1,597 copies, while the Maruti Ciaz and Honda City found 1,596 and 1,593 buyers, respectively. What this basically means that all the three models enjoyed similar popularity last month, with only a marginal difference in dealer dispatch separating them.

Also, all the three cars suffered a substantial de-growth on YoY basis, with the Maruti Ciaz being the one that received the biggest blow. In August 2018, Hyundai sold 3,361 units of the Verna, which means that last month, it has suffered a YoY loss of 52%. The Honda City has suffered a YoY loss of 43% as it had found 2,790 buyers in August 2018.

Like we said, the Ciaz turns out to be the biggest loser as its sales dropped from 7,002 units on August 2018 to just 1,596 copies last month, thereby registering a YoY de-growth of a whopping 77%. Even other sedans in the C2-segment have experienced a substantial de-growth last month.

The Volkswagen Vento, which found 283 buyers last month, saw a 48% drop in popularity from 542 units sold in August 2018. The Skoda Rapid, on the other hand, experienced a minimal de-growth of just 3% as its sales fell from 817 units in August 2018 to 791 units last month.

The biggest loser in the segment has turned out to be the Toyota Yaris, which suffered a de-growth of 79%. Last month, the sub-Altis sedan from TKM found 215 customers, thereby marking a huge drop from 1,047 units sold in August 2018. Overall, the C2 sedan segment suffered from a de-growth of 61%.