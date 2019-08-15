Hyundai Venue Vs Maruti Vitara Brezza – Specs, Mileage and Feature Comparison

In July 2019, the Maruti Vitara Brezza was finally dethroned from its segment’s sales charts by the Hyundai Venue, which sold more than 4,200 units over the traditional leader

The Maruti Vitara Brezza stayed at the top of the Indian UV sales charts since its launch, before finally getting outclassed by the Hyundai Venue last month. In July 2019, the sales of the Venue grew by 9.3 per cent to 9,585 units, while the popularity of the Brezza took a huge hit as its sales dropped by 40 per cent to 5,302 units.

With this, the Venue has become the clear winner of the sub-4-metre SUV segment. However, does the new SUV has what it takes to keep the Brezza from regaining the top spot? Our Hyundai Venue Vs Maruti Vitara Brezza comparison here should help you figure out.

Hyundai Venue Vs Maruti Vitara Brezza Features Comparison

The Maruti Vitara Brezza was never an under-equipped model but the advent of the Hyundai Venue has surely left the Brezza looking like a more basic offering. The Maruti Vitara Brezza comes with dual front airbags, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Cruise Control, black-painted 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control and more.

In comparison, the Hyundai Venue offers some more equipment in the form of a wireless charger, diamond-cunt alloy wheels, Arkamys surround-sound system, 6-airbags and the company’s much-publicized SmartLink connected features package.

Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Brezza Specifications Comparison

The Maruti Vitara Brezza is available with a 1.3-litre diesel engine that outputs a maximum power of 89 bhp and a peak torque of 200 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. In comparison, the Hyundai Venue is available with 2 petrol and 1 diesel engine option.

The diesel motor displaces 1.4-litre and produces a maximum power of 84 bhp and a peak torque of 220 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The base petrol motor displaces 1.2-litre and offers a maximum power of 83 bhp and a peak torque of 115 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The more powerful petrol engine is a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit that outputs a maximum power of 120 bhp and a peak torque of 172 Nm. Transmission options for the turbo-petrol engine include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Brezza Mileage Comparison

The Maruti Vitara Brezza offers an ARAI-rated mileage of 24.3 kmpl, which makes it the most frugal SUV in its class. In fact, both the manual and AMT versions of the Brezza offer the same mileage. In comparison, the diesel version of the Hyundai Venue offers an ARAI-tested fuel efficiency of 23.7 kmpl, which is a tad lower than what the Brezza offers.

However, one must not forget that the oil-burner of the Venue is significantly more powerful than that of the Brezza and hence, a slightly lower fuel economy is fully justified.

Right now, there is no petrol engine option for the Brezza. Rumours abound that the company could soon launch a petrol variant with the same SHVS-equipped 1.5-litre K-series motor that powers the Ertiga and the Ciaz.

However, until now, there’s no official word on this. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre petrol motor of the Venue offers an ARAI-rated mileage of 17.52 kmpl. The turbocharged petrol motor offers an ARAI-rated 18.15 kmpl with the 6-speed manual transmission and 18.27 kmpl with the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

From this, it’s very clear that the Hyundai Venue holds many advantages over the Maruti Vitara Brezza. However, the latter might have a few tricks still left up its sleeves with the fast-approaching facelift. Whether or not the Brezza would be able to reclaim its lost glory is something that only time will tell.