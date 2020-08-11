Hyundai Venue Vs Kia Sonet – Spec Sheet And Features Comparison

If you’re wondering how the Kia Sonet fares against its cousin, the Hyundai Venue, then check out this on-paper comparison

The Kia Sonet was officially unveiled recently, and is slated to launch in India in the festive season. Even before its launch, the vehicle has managed to garner a lot of interest from Indian audience, with plenty of potential buyers already lined-up to buy one.

Hyundai Venue, the car which shares its platform with the Sonet, is also quite a popular car in this segment. These two cars will be in direct competition with each other. Here, we determine which of the two is a better deal, in terms of styling, equipment, etc.

Styling

Hyundai Venue, being a relatively new kid on the block, has quite a fresh design. It utilises a vertically-split headlight setup, which has become quite popular among crossover SUVs these days, while the LED taillights are compact squarish units.

The entire car looks extremely compact, owing to its relatively lower width (compared to its competitors). Although the Venue also gets roof rails and blacked-out body cladding, it isn’t a very muscular car. That said, it looks quite handsome, and the ‘Sport’ versions add red accents to the exterior, which add more flair to the styling.

The Sonet shares its platform with the Venue, and feels just as compact on the outside as the Hyundai. That said, the little Kia SUV looks extremely sporty, especially compared to the Venue. The LED headlamps, the backwards-sloping C-pillar, and the single-piece taillight design are some of the styling highlights on the Sonet.

The ‘GT Line’ trim adds red accents to the mix, along with faux scoops on either side of the air dam, which look even sportier.

Features

The Hyundai Venue has quite an extensive features list, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple Carplay and Android Auto), along with BlueLink connected car technology (with 33 connected features), in-cabin air purifier, wireless charging, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a sunroof as well. The Hyundai also has a rather traditional interior design, along with traditional instrument dials.

The Kia, on the other hand, is filled to the brim with many segment-first features, like front parking sensors, ventilated seats, sound mood lights, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. The Sonet also gets UVO connected car tech (with 55 connected features), a multi-faceted digital instrument console, driving modes, traction control modes, and remote engine start (on manual as well as automatic variants), along with in-cabin air purifier, wireless charging, tyre pressure monitoring system, sunroof, etc.

Powertrains

Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet not only share the same platform, but they also share the same three engine options. The first one is a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which can produce a maximum power of 83 PS and a peak torque of 114 Nm. The second choice of powerplant is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel that is capable of generating 100 PS and 240 Nm. The last option is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, which can develop a healthy 120 PS along with 171 Nm.

There are plenty of transmission options available here on both the cars. The 1.2L petrol motor can only be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.5L diesel mill can be had with a 6-speed manual on both, with Kia also offering a 6-speed automatic (torque converter). As for the 1.0L petrol, you can choose between a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT, with Hyundai also offering a 6-speed manual.

Verdict

The Hyundai Venue is priced from Rs. 6.7 lakh to Rs. 11.58 lakh, which is quite a wide range with an affordable entry point. Interestingly, the Venue is one of the most affordable offerings in this segment, and we expect it to undercut the Sonet as well. Thus, for budget buyers, the Venue is the better proposition out of these two SUVs.

The official price list of the Kia Sonet hasn’t been revealed yet, but we expected the prices to begin from Rs. 8 lakh onwards, probably going up to Rs. 13 lakh for the top variants, making one of the most expensive offerings in the segment. Kia had previously confirmed that it will be retailing the Sonet as a premium offering in this market space. It also as a much superior features list, much more than the Venue making it the better option overall.