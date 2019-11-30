Hyundai Venue To Close 2019 With 1,00,000 Bookings in India

Hyundai Venue has made a strong impact in the subcompact SUV segment by getting the better of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza for a couple of months in sales

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced that the Venue SUV will be closing the Calendar Year 2019 with one lakh booking milestone in the domestic market. The Venue went on sale in May 2019 and is priced between Rs. 6.50 lakh and Rs. 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the prices were previously informed to be for the initial lot of customers, they continue to remain unchanged. In late July 2019, Hyundai announced that the Venue had crossed 50,000 booking milestone and its popularity has been consistently thriving.

The good reception for the five-seater has resulted in Hyundai exporting the model to international markets. About 1,400 units have been shipped to South Africa and is scheduled to go on sale there on December 2, 2019.

Moreover, Hyundai is also developing the left-hand-drive variant of the Venue and is planned for countries in Latin America, Africa and Gulf. The Venue beat the long-time segment leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in the July and August months after coming narrowly close to ending the streak of its main rival in just second month of its debut.

The Vitara Brezza managed to regain its leading status in September as hefty discounts and benefits were offered for the SUV. The Venue is expected to get one back on the Vitara Brezza in the coming months and its total retail sales between May and October 2019 have got past 51,000 units.

The Venue along with the third-generation Grand i10 Nios has helped Hyundai in limiting the damage caused by the sales crisis the industry has been reeling in. The Venue has a feature-packed interior with BlueLink connectivity distinguishing itself from the rest of the competitors.