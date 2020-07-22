Hyundai Venue Sport Trim & iMT Launched In India From Rs. 9.99 Lakh

Hyundai Venue gets a new S+ trim in the 1.2L petrol, iMT in the 1.0L turbo petrol and Sport trim in 1.5L diesel and 1.0L petrol versions

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of its Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) along with the Sport trim in the highly popular Venue. The new clutch pedal free iMT technology has been made available in the 1.0-litre three-cylinder T-GDi BSVI compliant petrol engine.

It is mated to six-speed manual transmission that comes equipped with an electro-mechanically actuated clutch. Besides the clutch pedal free drive, it gets manual shift control with six gears. It is said to offer the enthusiastic driving characteristics of a manual transmission alongside having “seamless comfort” of a two-pedal transmission system.

The iMT tech employs a Transmission Gear Shift (TGS) Lever with Intention Sensor, Hydraulic Actuator and Transmission Control Unit (TCU). The Transmission Control Unit receives signal from TGS Lever Intention Sensor and indicates driver’s desire to change gears before sending signal to engage Hydraulic Actuator forming Hydraulic Pressure.

The latter is sent to Concentric Slave Cylinder (CSC) through Clutch Tube and it uses this pressure to control the clutch and pressure plate. This enables the engagement and disengagement of the clutch and thus driver can seamlessly shift gears without mechanically operating the clutch pedal.

The new Sport trim in the five-seater SUV is offered with the 1.5-litre U2 four-cylinder CRDi BSVI diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual and the small 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol that can be had with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.

Speaking on the launch, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said: “With this, we are once again setting new standards for the industry that will enhance Customer Delight and revolutionize the way India Drives.” The 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol develops 120 PS at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm in the Sport trim available in SX, SX+ and SX (O) grades.

The diesel motor produces 100 PS at 4,000 rpm and 240 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm in the same Sport variant that can be had in SX and SX (O) grades. The second largest carmaker in the country has added paddle shifters in the Sport trim, available with the seven-speed DCT paired with the turbo petrol unit in the SX+.

The exterior of the Hyundai Venue Sport trim gets a new two-tone Titan Grey colour scheme with Phantom Black Roof and it can also be had with the dual-tone Polar White with Phantom Black Roof. Several sporty exterior and interior touches are also presented. Hyundai has also introduced the top-spec S+ trim in the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

It features projector headlamps and fog lamps, LED tail lamps and 20.32 cm touchscreen display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The new S+ variant is priced at Rs. 8.31 lakh while the Sport trim costs between Rs. 10.20 lakh and Rs. 11.58 lakh. The iMT equipped 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh for SX and Rs. 11.08 lakh for SX (O) trims (all prices, ex-showroom India).