Hyundai Venue S(O)+ With Sunroof Launched At Rs. 9.99 Lakh

Hyundai has introduced the Venue S(O) + variant with an electric sunroof for a price tag of Rs. 9,99,900 (ex-showroom) in India

Following the announcement of the launch of the Grand i10 Nios with dual-cylinder technology earlier today, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has also introduced the Venue S(O) + variant with an electric sunroof. The sunroof has been a popular feature amongst customers in recent years and top-selling manufacturers have certainly hopped on the trend.

Priced at Rs. 9,99,900 (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Venue S(O) + variant with an electric sunroof is available with a 1.2L Kappa petrol engine, paired with a manual transmission. The variant is also packed with features such as LED projector headlamps, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, besides an electric sunroof.

Customers will also get a fully digital instrument cluster with a colour TFT Multi Information Display (MID) along with safety features such as six airbags, TPMS Highline, automatic headlamp function, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), reverse parking camera and much more. The Hyundai Venue is currently priced between Rs. 7.94 lakh for the base model and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

Also Read: 3 Upcoming Hyundai SUVs In India – Alcazar Facelift To New-Gen Venue

The Hyundai Venue is one of the top-selling compact SUVs in the country and is retailed with a 1.2L petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. Available in an expansive range, the Venue is positioned above the Exter in the brand’s SUV lineup and below the Creta and is packed with features and technologies right from the base variant.

The Venue plays an integral role in Hyundai garnering good sales numbers every month and the second generation model is said to be under development. It is expected to go on sale sometime next year with big revisions inside and out. The Venue S(O) + with sunroof follows the launch of the Venue Executive Turbo MT earlier this year as the brand continues to expand the compact SUV’s range in India.

Also Read: Hyundai Records 50,000+ Unit Sales In June – Creta, Venue, Exter, i20

The five-seater competes with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger along with Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Tata Punch in the vastly crowded segment.