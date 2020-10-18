Hyundai Venue Sees Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 12,000; Variants Reduced

Hyundai Venue has its number of variants reduced from 24 to 19 and the price of the 1.0-litre T-GDi SX+ trim with DCT has increased by Rs. 12,000

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) was thought to be late to the party when it introduced the Venue compact SUV in 2019, more than three years after showcasing a concept at the Auto Expo. However, the second largest carmaker in the country did prove the cynics wrong as the Venue rose to the top of the sales charts by regularly beating Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Since debut, the Hyundai Venue has been offered with a choice of three powertrains and the expansive range along with a host of segment first features have helped in many customers opting for it instead of the Vitara Brezza, which is only sold with a 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine. The Venue can be had in a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol.

Upon its arrival in May 2019, the Venue had a starting price of Rs. 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol. Currently, the sub-four-metre SUV has seen a price hike across the range by up to Rs. 12,000 and is priced between Rs. 6.75 lakh and Rs. 12.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model. Moreover, the South Korean auto major has reduced the number of trims to 19 from 24.

The entry-level E petrol has witnessed a marginal price hike of Rs. 5,000 and for other variants it is either Rs. 6,000 or Rs. 7,000. Variants like the 1.0L T-GDi SX DT, 1.0L T-GDi SX (O) DT, 1.0L T-GDi SX+ DCT DT, 1.5L SX DT and 1.5L SX (O) DT have been let go. The regular six-speed manual transmission in the 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDi three-pot petrol engine was replaced by the iMT in June 2020.

The Venue also saw the debut of the Sport trims in 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The Sport variant offers contrast red accents on the exterior as well as inside in dual-tone colour schemes, some of the other trims have been trimmed. Resultantly, the Venue turbo, in its iMT configuration, is only sold with a single-tone paint theme.

The 1.0-litre T-GDi SX+ trim with the seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission comes with the highest price hike of Rs. 12,000. The price increase as a whole leads to the recently launched Kia Sonet being more affordable by around Rs. 4,000. However, the top-spec Sonet is around Rs. 1.25 lakh more expensive with the addition of more features compared to the top-of-the-line Venue.