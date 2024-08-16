Hyundai Venue S+ Variant With Sunroof Launched At Rs. 9.35 Lakh

The Hyundai Venue S+ variant with sunroof is sold only with a 1.2L Kappa petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the Venue S+ variant in the domestic market with an electric sunroof and is priced at Rs. 9,35,800 (ex-showroom). It follows the launch of the Venue S(O)+ with an electric sunroof earlier this month for a price tag of Rs. 9,99,900 (ex-showroom) as Hyundai looks to address more customers leaning towards sunroof-equipped variants.

It must be noted that the Venue Executive Turbo MT was introduced earlier this year as part of expanding the compact SUV’s range in India. The new Hyundai Venue S+ with an electric sunroof is available only with a manual transmission and is powered by the familiar 1.2L Kappa petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power of 83 PS and 114 Nm of peak torque.

It is linked with a five-speed manual transmission. The new variant is equipped with features such as a digital instrument console with coloured TFT multi-info display, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear air conditioning vents, roof rails and a host of other features.

It is just over Rs. 64,000 cheaper than the Venue S(O)+ with an electric sunroof. As for safety, it boasts six airbags (standard fitment in the Venue), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) Highline, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), auto headlights, etc. The Hyundai Venue is a key contributor to the brand’s strong monthly sales figures, and a second-generation model is currently in development.

This updated version is expected to hit the Indian market sometime next year, featuring significant revisions both inside and out. The five-seater competes in a highly crowded segment, going up against rivals like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger, as well as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Tata Punch.

The segment will witness the arrival of the facelifted Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon CNG and Skoda’s brand new compact SUV soon.