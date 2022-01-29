Hyundai Venue Records 1.08 Lakh+ Unit Sales In CY2021

Hyundai Venue garnered more than 1.08 lakh unit sales in CY2021 and was the eleventh most sold model in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced late last year that the Venue compact SUV had achieved a cumulative domestic tally of over 2.5 lakh units. The Venue debuted locally back in May 2019 with much fanfare and it lived up to the expectations by offering an expansive range with feature-rich variants and three different powertrains to choose from.

In the calendar year 2021 (January to December 2021 period), the Hyundai Venue recorded a total of 1,08,007 units as against 82,428 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY positive sales growth of 31 per cent with a market share of 4 per cent (an increase by 1 per cent compared to the calendar year 2020).

The five-seater posted its highest yearly sales in 2021 as well. It took just over 30 months for Venue to reach the 2.5 lakh unit sales milestone and it will be interesting to see how it performs this year as the segment is highly popular. The Venue competes against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, etc.

The sub-four-metre SUV is expected to get a mid-life update this year and the spy shots were already spotted in South Korea. We can expect the 2022 Hyundai Venue to gain a notable updated front fascia and revisions to the features list to stretch the lifespan of the existing model but no powertrain changes are expected.

The Venue is currently priced between Rs. 6.99 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes up to Rs. 11.88 lakh for the high-end trim (ex-showroom). The South Korean auto major will more likely bring in the facelifted Creta in the second half of this calendar year as well to bolster its SUV lineup domestically as both are responsible for posting high volume sales.

The Venue is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The NA petrol delivers 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque while the oil-burner kicks out 99 bhp and 240 Nm. The three-cylinder turbo produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm. A five-speed MT, an iMT and a seven-speed DCT are transmission choices.