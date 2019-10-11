Hyundai Venue Receives 75,000 Bookings In India, 42,000+ Delivered

Hyundai Venue has reached 75,000 booking milestone within five months and Blue Link-enabled variants accounted for 50% of total sales

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced today that the Venue has reached a new milestone of 75,000 bookings and 42,681 units were sold in the May to September 2019 period. The compact SUV dubbed as the country’s first connected SUV achieved 2,000 bookings in the very first day the reservation began and attained 50,000 order in just two months setting a new record.

The Venue reached new heights when it became India’s most sold SUV in July 2019 by beating both Vitara Brezza and Creta. It has been the first sub-four-metre SUV to break the dominance of the Vitara Brezza and continued its run at the top until last month when the latter regained its position mostly due to the attractive discounts offered ahead of the facelift’s arrival.

The Venue’s highest monthly sales were achieved in July when 9,585 units were dispatched. Since going on sale on May 21, the five-seater has been a revelation in the domestic market when the industry has been facing difficult times in terms of posting positive sales growth. In the May to September 2019 period, the Venue has also become the most sold UV in the nation.

The milestone of 75,000 bookings and 42,681 customers has been achieved within the space of just five months and it stands in testament to the popularity of the connectively advanced SUV. When it was launched, Hyundai was criticised for being late to the party as the Carlino Concept it is loosely connected with broke covers back in 2016.

However, the Venue has plenty of tricks up its sleeves including the Blue Link connective technology. The South Korean auto major says about 50 per cent of the buyers have preferred Blue Link-enabled variants. It is made of 69 per cent advanced high strength steel and high strength steel construction and comes with a whole host of equipment such as wireless charging, electric sunroof, cruise control, embedded SIM card and so on.

It is powered by three engine choices: a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated Kappa petrol making 83 PS and 115 Nm, a 1.4-litre turbo CRDi diesel producing 90 PS and 220 Nm and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol good enough for 120 PS and 172 Nm. The smaller petrol is mated to the segment-first seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. The SUV is currently priced between Rs. 6.50 lakh and Rs. 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom).