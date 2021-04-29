Hyundai Venue Price Hike April 2021 – New Vs Old Price List

Hyundai Venue has received a price hike of up to Rs. 10,000, and is now priced from Rs. 6.92 lakh to Rs. 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has hiked the prices of its vehicles this month. The manufacturer has announced a price increment of up to Rs. 10,000 for its sub-4-metre SUV – Hyundai Venue. Keep reading ahead to know the updated price list of the Venue, along with the old prices for comparison.

On the petrol variants of the Venue, the base ‘E’ variant has seen a price increase of Rs. 5,000. The ‘SX Turbo’ and ‘SX (O) Turbo iMT Sport’ trims have undergone a price hike of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 8,000, respectively, while the price of the ‘SX Turbo iMT’ variant remains unchanged. The prices of all other trim levels have increased by around Rs. 10,000.

The diesel variants have also seen a price increment of around Rs. 10,000, on all trims except ‘SX’ and ‘SX Sport’. The price of the ‘SX’ variant remains unchanged, while the ‘SX Sport’ has become dearer by Rs. 2,000.

Hyundai Venue April 2021 Price Hike – Petrol Variants Trim New Price Old Price E Rs. 6.92 lakh Rs. 6.87 lakh S Rs. 7.68 lakh Rs. 7.58 lakh S+ Rs. 8.55 lakh Rs. 8.45 lakh S Turbo Rs. 8.74 lakh Rs. 8.64 lakh S Turbo DCT Rs. 9.78 lakh Rs. 9.68 lakh SX Turbo Rs. 9.99 lakh Rs. 9.97 lakh SX Turbo iMT Rs. 9.99 lakh Rs. 9.99 lakh SX (O) Turbo Rs. 11.13 lakh Rs. 11.03 lakh SX (O) Turbo iMT Rs. 11.26 lakh Rs. 11.16 lakh SX (O) Turbo iMT Sport Rs. 11.38 lakh Rs. 11.30 lakh SX Plus Turbo DCT Rs. 11.59 lakh Rs. 11.49 lakh SX Plus Turbo DCT Sport Rs. 11.76 lakh Rs. 11.67 lakh

Hyundai Venue is available with three engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol motor, capable of generating 83 PS and 114 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

The second one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which belts out 100 PS and 240 Nm. There is only one gearbox option available here – a 6-speed manual. The last engine option is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol unit, with 120 PS and 172 Nm on tap.

Hyundai Venue April 2021 Price Hike – Diesel Variants Trim New Price Old Price E Rs. 8.38 lakh Rs. 8.28 lakh S Rs. 9.29 lakh Rs. 9.19 lakh SX Rs. 9.99 lakh Rs. 9.99 lakh SX Sport Rs. 10.41 lakh Rs. 10.39 lakh SX (O) Rs. 11.58 lakh Rs. 11.48 lakh SX (O) Sport Rs. 11.71 lakh Rs. 11.61 lakh

The turbo-petrol engine is available with three transmission choices – a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT. As for its competition, Hyundai Venue competes with the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi