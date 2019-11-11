Hyundai Venue Pickup Rendered, Looks Uber Cool

An artistic impression of a pickup truck version of the Hyundai Venue compact SUV has surfaced online, thereby hinting at an ultra-cool look

The Hyundai Venue has been on sale in India since late-May this year and has been among the highest-selling sub-compact-SUVs in the local car market. The Venue is the South Korean carmaker’s first-ever sub-4-metre SUV. It’s primarily targeted at the Indian market, where pickup models are niche products with low demand.

Still, this hasn’t kept some rendering artists from visualizing pickup versions of the Maruti Vitara Brezza rival. The latest rendering of the Hyundai Venue pickup visualizes a macho-looking model with a bold red paint scheme and a rather large loading bay for a vehicle that measures less than four-metre in length.

Other than this, the rendered vehicle also seems to get slightly smaller rear doors but the original look of the sub-compact-SUV has been retained to a large extent, especially if you look at the front fascia. The Hyundai Venue has been developed by the South Korean carmaker at a cost of USED 100 million and sits below the Creta.

It measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and 1,605 mm in height. It sub-compact SUV has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm and a boot space of 350 litres. In India, the Hyundai Venue has been available with three engine options. The base motor is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit that outputs 83 PS and 115 Nm. It comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

There’s also a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that produces a maximum power of 120 PS and a peak torque of 172 Nm. Transmission options for this engine include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT unit. The diesel motor on offer is a 1.4-litre oil-burner that offers a maximum power of 90 PS and a peak torque of 220 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine variant of the Hyundai Venue has an ARAI-rated mileage of 17.52 kmpl, while the 1.0-litre petrol model offers 18.27 kmpl with a 6-speed manual transmission and 18.15 kmpl with a DCT. The 1.4-litre diesel engine offers a maximum mileage of 23.70 km/l.

Standard safety features available on the Hyundai Venue include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, central door locking, speed sensing auto door lock, front seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages. The top-end model even comes with side and curtain airbags, ESC, VSM, HAC, rear camera and passive keyless entry.