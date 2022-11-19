Hyundai Venue N Line Vs Maruti Brezza ZXi+ – Clash Of The Titans

Hyundai Venue N Line is packed with features inside and out and has a number of additions over the regular model while Brezza gets new-gen model recently

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) brought in the N Line variant of the Venue in early September 2022 and is retailed in a total of four variants namely N6, N6 dual tone, N8 and N8 dual tone. It is priced between Rs. 12.16 lakh and Rs. 13.30 lakh and It takes on the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza’s top-end ZXi and ZXi+ variants that cost from Rs. 12.30 lakh to Rs. 13.96 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Here we have compared top trims of both cars to tell you which one is better VFM:

Design:

In comparison to the standard Venue, the N Line variant comes with a number of eye-catching exterior and performance upgrades. On the outside, the Hyundai Venue N Line gains a dark chrome finished grille, newly designed 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with N Line branding, N Line emblem on the side fenders and trunk, a spoiler, contrast red coloured brake callipers, red finish to the front and rear bumpers, side sills and roof rails amongst others.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza received a slew of revisions in its latest avatar which was introduced a few months ago. The updated grille, bumper and fog lamp sections, a set of new wheels, new LED tail lamps, etc are some of the highlights. However, the Venue N Line does have an edgy in terms of sportiness over the Brezza due to it adopting the latest Sensuous Sportiness styling philosophy. Its connected taillights do worth a mention along with red callipers on front disc brakes and dual exhaust tip at back.

Performance & Upgrades:

The Hyundai Venue N Line is equipped with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged GDI petrol engine. It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque and is linked only with a seven-speed DCT with paddle shifters. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi+ can be bought in manual and automatic transmission choices.

It derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid DualJet Dual VVT petrol mill. It is capable of kicking out 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of peak torque and is paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option. In the performance comparison, it is clear that the Venue N Line has the advantage as it is 17 PS more power and over 35 Nm torquier.

It is worth noting that the suspension in the Venue N Line is firmer for increased sportiness and better stability and to allow supreme confidence behind the wheel.

In addition, disc brakes are provided on all four wheels for better stopping power and the exhaust is throatier compared to the stock model. However, the Brezza ZXi+ does not get any specific sporty changes in comparison to the regular version.

Interior & Features:

The Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT is loaded with features inside the cabin as it gets Alexa and Google Assistant H2C connectivity with 60+ Bluelink features, smart key with remote engine start, dual front, side and curtain airbags, distinctive metal pedals, etc. Some of the advantages it has over the Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi+ are as follows:

Best-in-class fit and finish, contrast red N Line inserts inside the cabin as well, three drive modes (Eco, Sport and City), smart dashcam with two cameras, BlueLink connectivity, an all-digital sporty instrument console, leatherette seats, SOS button on IRVM, etc. It is sold with 30+ safety features and boasts a warranty of three years/unlimited km as standard.

The advantages Maruti’s compact SUV have over the Venue N Line include the presence of a 360-degree camera system, a heads-up display, engine start/stop function and a larger floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+ connectivity as opposed to the eight-inch unit in the Venue N Line.

In terms of dimension, the five-seater is 20 mm wider, 68 mm taller and has an additional bootspace of 15 litres.

Conclusion:

The Hyundai Venue N Line does shine out in this comparison due to the key advantages it has in the features department and is also around Rs. 66,000 cheaper than the Brezza ZXi+ (Rs. 80,000 on-road). It is also sportier in comparison thanks to the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy.

Moreover, the N Line specific upgrades make it a no-brainer to choose the Korean SUV over the Brezza ZXi+ as it has all the bells and whistles and some more too! whereas Brezza offers more space inside the cabin along with HUD and 360 camera.