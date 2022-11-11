Hyundai Venue N Line comes with a host of distinctions and features over the standard model and is a highly desirable offering considering its performance and package

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) expanded its N Line domestic range with the introduction of the Venue N Line in early September 2022. It is sold in N6, N6 dual tone, N8 and N8 dual tone variants with prices ranging between Rs. 12.16 lakh and Rs. 13.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It directly competes against Tata Nexon’s XZA+, which is priced between Rs. 11.09 lakh and Rs. 14.08 lakh (ex-showroom). So lets find out which is better?

Design:

Compared to the regular Venue, the N Line gets a host of visuals and performance upgrades. The exterior comes with a dark chrome finish to the front grille with an N Line emblem on the side fenders and bootlid, a sporty spoiler mounted on the bootlid, new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with N Line branding, red painted brake callipers, red accents on the bumpers, side sills, roof rails, etc.

The Nexon, on the other hand, does not have any specific updates on its top end variant compared to the regular one to enhance the exterior further. The facelifted Venue made its local debut a few months ago and it sticks by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy as the thoroughly revised front fascia and the updated rear end have elevated its styling status against pretty much every compact SUV including the Nexon.

Performance & Upgrades:

The Hyundai Venue N Line drives power from the sporty 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo GDI petrol engine which produces a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque and is paired only with a seven-speed DCT with paddle shifters for enthusiasts.

The Tata Nexon XZA+ makes identical power from the 1.2-litre turbo Revotron petrol engine and the peak torque is down by only 2 Nm. However, it is linked only with a six-speed AMT. Since the Venue N Line is mated with superior 7-Speed DCT gearbox, it is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in 12.01 seconds – 2.04 seconds quicker than the Nexon XZA+.

The suspension has been tuned to be firmer for increased sportiness, better stability and offers good confidence on corners while the rear gets disc brakes for better stopping power to make every sporty drive safe (disc brakes on all wheels). On the other hand, the Tata Nexon XZA+ only has front disc brakes and no suspension tuning has been specifically made for this particular range-topping variant.

The nimble nature of the Venue has further been enhanced in the N Line with more aggressive exhaust note and better dynamic quality courtesy of the firmer suspension over the Nexon. The driver seat gets power adjustability too unlike in the Tata Nexon XZA+.

Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT Tata Nexon 1.2 Petrol XZA+ Maximum Power – 120 PS Maximum Power – 120 PS Peak Torque – 172 Nm Peak Torque – 170 Nm Transmission – 2nd gen 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with Paddle 6-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) 0-100 km/h – 12.01 seconds* 0-100 km/h – 14.05 seconds* Rear Disc Brakes Rear Drum Brakes Performance-tunes Suspension NA Sports Exhaust NA Metal Pedals NA Electric Driver’s Seat Adjustment NA Exclusive N-Line Styling Package NA Alexa and Google Assistant Home2Car Connectivity iRA Connected Technology Dual Dashcam NA 6 Airbags – Dual Front, Side and Curtain Airbags – Dual Front Only

Interior & Features:

On the features front too, the Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT is packed to the gills. In terms of connectivity, the Korean SUV comes with Alexa and Google Assistant H2C connectivity with 60+ Bluelink connected car features and a smart key with remote engine start feature, while the Nexon features iRA-based connectivity technology.

The Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT also has dual front, side and curtain airbags. With metal pedals, sporty exhaust and more importantly, the N Line specific design package and tuned suspension, the compact model is definitely a top pick if you want to own a performance-based SUV and is a step above Tata Nexon’s 1.2L petrol XZA+ variant.

It is also available with 30+ safety features and 20+ standard safety features including ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Parking Assist Sensors and camera with dynamic guidelines, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, Headlamp Escort Function, etc.

Some of the key features that the top-spec Venue N Line have are TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), cruise control, find my car, OTA updates, leatherette seats, LED projectors headlamps, ambient lighting function, an eight-inch touchscreen and wireless mobile charger. Another highlight is that the Venue has a standard warranty of three years/unlimited km.

Conclusion:

The Hyundai Venue N Line is definitely a stand out compared to the top-spec Tata Nexon XZA+ as it has a better looking exterior thanks to the recently launched facelift. The major advantage will certainly be on the inside as the Venue N Line is loaded with features in terms of connectivity, comfort and convenience.

With N Line specific updates to the exterior and interior, the compact SUV does hit the home run with metal pedals, firmer suspension and a sportier exhaust note over its main rival.