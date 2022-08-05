Hyundai Venue N Line Likely India Launch Later This Year – Details

2022 Hyundai Venue N Line will more likely be introduced later this year and is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder T-GDI petrol engine

The second largest carmaker in the country, Hyundai, launched the heavily updated version of the Venue compact SUV on July 16, 2022 with a host of changes inside and out. It carries a starting price of Rs. 7.53 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 12.72 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim.

The tentative waiting period for the Venue stands between 12 and 16 weeks based on the variants chosen and its range is expected to be expanded with the inclusion of an N Line variant. Last month, the Hyundai Venue was the third most sold SUV in India and it finished within the top ten of the passenger car sales charts as well in the eighth position.

The South Korean auto major could take advantage of the positive buying sentiments that generally exist during the festive season to bring in the N Line variant of the sub-four-metre SUV. The test mule of the Venue N Line was spied a while ago and it will more likely be equipped with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo GDI petrol mill.

The i20 premium hatchback received the N Line treatment last year with visual updates, sportier exhaust note and a stiffer suspension. We can expect similar enhancements to be made available on the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line as well. The turbo engine is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque.

It is linked with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT and expect similar configuration on the Venue as well or the latter could only be on offer. The exterior will more likely receive contrast red touches to the front fascia, a set of new alloy wheels, red accents to the front and rear bumpers, N Line badging, dual exhaust outlets and more.

In a similar fashion, the cabin will also get the N Line branding along with red accents. It could be retailed only in the top-spec trims and the features list will continue to have a touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, cruise control, start/stop button, etc.